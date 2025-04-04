Puma Investments announces B Corp Certification

Matt Williams

·

Puma Investments has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining the growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people, communities and the planet.

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that the business meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

People and purpose-led decision making are at the heart of the business and through the certification, Puma Investments joins the community of over 9,500 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps.

In addition, this year the business has been ranked 52nd in the UK’s Best Workplaces 2025 (Medium category) by Great Place to Work® UK, one of just seven financial services and insurance companies on the list.

David Kaye, CEO, Puma Investments, comments: “Over 12 years ago we founded the business with a mission to make a meaningful impact for our investors, partners and staff and this is something that has remained front and centre as we’ve grown.

“Becoming a B Corp means that we’re officially recognised for our ongoing commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and making a positive impact in every area of our business. This is a huge milestone for us, and it couldn’t have been possible without our wonderful team.”

Becoming a B Corp is a rigorous process, and the business was assessed against a range of criteria, shining a light on how it is run and its contribution to society. From how it incorporates social and environmental impact into decision-making to the commitment to broadening access to the financial services sector through partnerships with Progress Together and 10,000 Interns. 

David comments further: “The hard work doesn’t stop here, our journey as a B Corp is just beginning. The real challenge is in keeping the momentum going, continuing to grow, and improve with B Corp providing a globally recognised framework to help guide us.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.