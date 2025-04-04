Puma Investments announces B Corp Certification

Puma Investments has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining the growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people, communities and the planet.

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that the business meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

People and purpose-led decision making are at the heart of the business and through the certification, Puma Investments joins the community of over 9,500 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps.

In addition, this year the business has been ranked 52nd in the UK’s Best Workplaces 2025 (Medium category) by Great Place to Work® UK, one of just seven financial services and insurance companies on the list.

David Kaye, CEO, Puma Investments, comments: “Over 12 years ago we founded the business with a mission to make a meaningful impact for our investors, partners and staff and this is something that has remained front and centre as we’ve grown.

“Becoming a B Corp means that we’re officially recognised for our ongoing commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and making a positive impact in every area of our business. This is a huge milestone for us, and it couldn’t have been possible without our wonderful team.”

Becoming a B Corp is a rigorous process, and the business was assessed against a range of criteria, shining a light on how it is run and its contribution to society. From how it incorporates social and environmental impact into decision-making to the commitment to broadening access to the financial services sector through partnerships with Progress Together and 10,000 Interns.

David comments further: “The hard work doesn’t stop here, our journey as a B Corp is just beginning. The real challenge is in keeping the momentum going, continuing to grow, and improve with B Corp providing a globally recognised framework to help guide us.”