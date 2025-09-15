Pure Retirement enhances adviser support with appointment of new BDM

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has strengthened its adviser support through the appointment of a new Business Development Manager, as well as the enhancement of processes and tools.

Natasha Phillips joins the lender’s Intermediary Sales team as the field-based BDM for London and the South East, supplementing the existing face-to-face support for advisers offered nationally through other regional BDMs. Natasha brings ten years of experience in the financial services which started in a lifetime mortgage contact centre and progressing through positions in telephone account management, strategic support, and business development management – a journey that has given her the opportunity to work closely with brokers across the industry.

Enhanced processes for advisers

The latest appointment comes amid a time of enhanced processes for advisers, including a pre—application check service from the lender’s Intermediary Sales team, which enables advisers to put forward and discuss cases with Telephone BDMs prior to application to check against criteria conditions and flood zoning to ensure eligibility and reduce the risk of declines.

The lender has also rolled out a simplified online plan review process for all advisers, utilising a single form and an automated process to manage requests from advisers looking to establish the current state of their clients’ lifetime mortgages, and the possibility of further borrowing.

Speaking of her appointment, Phillips says:

“I’m excited to continue building and nurturing strong relationships with advisers, with a focus on achieving the best outcomes for their clients. As someone who is passionate about providing ongoing support and working collaboratively to meet the needs of advisers in the region, I’m thrilled to be joining a dynamic and supportive team of BDMs and contributing to Pure Retirement’s continued success and growth across the region.”

Head of Distribution Scott Burman adds:

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Natasha join our Intermediary Sales team and enhancing our service levels to advisers serving the South East and London. She joins at a time of continuing service improvements, which have culminated in the rolling out of new initiatives such as pre-application checks and online plan review tools, and we’re glad to be consistently enhancing our service provision to help deliver best outcomes with advisers and their clients alike.”