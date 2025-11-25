Quanta Group expands advice arm with Craven Street Wealth’s acquisition of Pharon

Quanta Group, the next generation financial services group, has expanded its financial advice capability with the acquisition of Pharon Independent Financial Advisers (Pharon) by its subsidiary Craven Street Wealth (CSW).

The deal is another important step in the Group’s growth strategy to deliver a comprehensive wealth management proposition that combines independent advice with platform and discretionary fund management services provided by Wealthtime and Copia Capital.

Founded in 1973, Pharon is a well-established firm with a long-standing reputation for independent financial planning. Based near Canterbury, it expands CSW’s existing presence in Kent, where it is already recognised as one of the region’s leading independent financial planning firms. Since its formation in 2021, CSW has expanded rapidly through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, creating a high-quality, independent advice-led business. The addition of Pharon brings CSW’s headcount to approximately 130 staff, including 35 financial planners, and further cements its position as a leading independent advisory firm across London, the South and the Home Counties.

Following the acquisition, Quanta Group will manage approximately £17bn client assets for about 86,000 clients across advice, platform and discretionary fund management services.

Patrick Mill, CEO of Quanta Group, commented:

“Bringing Pharon into CSW further strengthens our advice capability, enhances our national footprint and deepens the value we deliver to clients and professional partners. Alongside recent additions to the Quanta Group Board, it marks another major step towards our goal of building a modern, fully integrated wealth management group that combines independence, exceptional advice, and strong governance.”

Tom Barnett, Managing Director of Craven Street Wealth, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Pharon to CSW. We share the same values, professional standards and long-term commitment to clients. It has always been our ambition to deliver high quality independent financial advice to a much wider audience and, as part of Quanta Group, we have the scale and resources to continue investing in advice excellence.”

Nick O’Shea, Director and Chartered Financial Planner at Pharon, added:

“This is a hugely positive step. Our team, clients and introducers will continue to receive the same personal service and trusted advice, now supported by the strength and specialist expertise available through CSW and Quanta Group.”