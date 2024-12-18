Quilter adds three more firms to its network

Quilter Financial Planning, the financial advice network of FTSE 250-listed Quilter plc, is pleased to announce that it has welcomed three new appointed representative firms to its advice network.

Quilter has partnered with:

Efinity Wealth Ltd, based in Cheshire and run by principal Charles Davies, a chartered financial planner with over 15 years of expertise in the financial services industry.

Harris & Co Wealth Management, based in Belfast, launched in 2024 by principal Ross Harris. Ross has over thirty years of experience within financial services and spent eight and a half years at St James’s Place.

Secure Financial Planning Ltd, a financial advice firm based in Milton Keynes, led by principals Manisha Savdas and Kalpesh Savdas. Manisha has worked as financial adviser for over nine years.

These appointments follow the recent additions of five other AR firms that joined Quilter’s advice network in December 2024.

Stephen Fryett, managing director of Quilter Financial Planning, says: “It’s a pleasure to round the year off by welcoming another three firms led by experienced principals to our network. We are excited to support these firms in their development. Looking ahead to 2025, we expect to welcome many more throughout the course of the year.”