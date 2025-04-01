Quilter appoints Cat McInally to further strengthen technical support for advisers

Quilter, the adviser platform, has further strengthened its specialist technical team through the appointment of Cat McInally as a tax and trust specialist. She joins the business in a new role supporting advisers across the north of the UK.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, McInally joins Quilter from M&G Wealth, where she served as an investment specialist. Before that, she spent 17 years at Prudential Assurance, taking on a variety of roles during her tenure

Reporting to Roddy Munro, head of technical sales at Quilter, McInally will be part of an eight-strong ‘on the road’ team supporting advisers with complex tax and trust planning. The team delivers workshops, events, and one-to-one sessions to help advisers navigate the increasingly complex tax landscape.

New trusts and bonds servicing team

The sharp reduction in CGT allowances, frozen tax thresholds, and pensions soon falling within the scope of IHT is creating new challenges for advisers and their clients. With fiscal drag pushing more people into higher tax brackets, advisers need more technical support than ever to help clients structure their wealth efficiently.

In fact, according to a recent poll of over 400 advisers conducted by Quilter, 80% are seeking more information on IHT and trusts, 58% are looking for guidance on reframing pensions in light of IHT changes and 52% want further insights into onshore bonds.

To support advisers with trusts and onshore bonds in particular, Quilter has established a dedicated servicing team composed of 12 experienced professionals from across its trust and bond division. The team will ensure clients and advisers are fully supported from application stage throughout the life of the bond.

Roddy Munro, head of technical sales at Quilter, says:

“We are delighted to welcome Cat to Quilter as we continue to strengthen our technical support for advisers. Her expertise in investments, tax, and trust planning makes her a valuable addition to our team, ensuring advisers have access to the highest level of specialist knowledge.

“With tax rules becoming increasingly complex and estate planning evolving, advisers need strong technical support to help their clients make informed financial decisions. Cat’s appointment is part of our broader strategy to bolster our expertise and enhance the guidance we provide.

“The establishment of a dedicated trust and bond servicing team underscores our commitment to providing advisers with top-tier servicing expertise and support. This initiative is crucial as advisers adapt to shifting tax rules, including the upcoming inclusion of pensions within IHT and the growing demand for tax-efficient strategies.

“We are already witnessing a pivot towards trusts and onshore bonds, driven by these changes. Our role is to ensure advisers receive the technical support necessary to navigate these complexities confidently, enabling them to deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients. This is now supported by specialist service and administration expertise.”

Cat McInally, adds:

“I’m excited to join Quilter’s highly regarded technical team and support advisers in delivering expert tax and trust planning. With legislative changes continuing to shape the financial landscape, I look forward to working closely with advisers to help them provide clarity and confidence to their clients.”