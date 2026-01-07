Quilter Cheviot appoints Joseph Hill as new fund research analyst

Quilter Cheviot is pleased to announce it has added to its fund research team with the hire of Joseph Hill.

Hill joins Quilter Cheviot as a fund research analyst from Hargreaves Lansdown where he was a senior investment analyst, having progressed through various roles since joining as an investment graduate in 2017.

Hill will report into Matt Ennion, Quilter Cheviot’s head of investment fund research, and will have responsibility for several areas of coverage, including UK Equity.

This hire takes the size of the Quilter Cheviot collectives research team to nine. The research teams are responsible for fund, equity and bond markets and carry out dedicated research to review potential investment opportunities to include within client portfolios and in-house strategies.

Matt Ennion, head of investment fund research at Quilter Cheviot, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Joseph to Quilter Cheviot. He brings extensive investment analysis and fund selection experience with a strong track record and will be a valuable member of the team.”

Joseph Hill, fund research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, adds:

“I am pleased to be joining such a well renowned research team at what is an exciting time for the business. I am committed to achieving excellent client outcomes, and I look forward to meeting and working with our clients and investment managers as we move into 2026.”