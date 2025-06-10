Quilter Cheviot CEO to step down later this year

Quilter plc announces that, after 31 years with the business, Andrew McGlone will step down from his role as Chief Executive of Quilter Cheviot later this year in order to pursue other opportunities.

Following an extensive market search, Quilter is pleased to announce that John Goddard will join the business in September 2025 as Chief Executive of Quilter Cheviot. John brings extensive experience and a strong track record in driving strategic growth initiatives across multiple businesses and jurisdictions. During his 29-year career at HSBC, he held several senior leadership roles, overseeing key developments within the Group.

John and Andrew will work together to manage a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Andrew McGlone said:

“Quilter Cheviot has been an integral part of my life for the past 31 years and I feel extremely privileged to have led the business for the past seven of those. Having positioned Quilter Cheviot as a leading integrated wealth management firm within the High-Net-Worth market, now is an appropriate moment to hand over to my successor to drive the next stage of our growth agenda.”

Steven Levin, Quilter CEO commented:

“I would like to thank Andrew for his significant contribution to Quilter over his long and successful career with Quilter Cheviot. Under Andrew’s leadership QC has evolved over recent years, adapting to changes in the DFM sector and the business is now in a good position to build on these foundations and deliver further growth in the years ahead.”