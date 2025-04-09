Quilter Cheviot hires Peter Gorogh as head of proposition

Quilter Cheviot, the discretionary wealth manager, has appointed Peter Gorogh as its new head of proposition.

Gorogh will lead Quilter Cheviot’s proposition function, working closely with the distribution team to drive an overarching strategy for propositions aimed at high net worth clients. The role will support both the firm’s investment management and financial planning offerings across the UK as well as its international footprint.

Peter Gorogh

Gorogh previously spent nearly a decade at HSBC Private Bank, heading the UK investments business management, product development and product management functions. Most recently in a consulting capacity with Solve Partners, Gorogh worked with JM Finn as interim Head of Proposition, and with Rathbones on the merger between Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment.

He will report into Michelle Andrews, managing director – distribution, proposition and marketing.

Michelle Andrews, managing director – distribution, proposition and marketing at Quilter Cheviot, said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter to Quilter Cheviot. He has considerable experience in designing and developing propositions that ultimately benefit the end client, and he will bring a fresh perspective and an accelerated focus to the enhancement of an already strong suite of propositions.”

Peter Gorogh added: “Quilter Cheviot has built a good reputation for supporting advisers and, in turn, helping clients accumulate and preserve their hard-earned wealth. I am really looking forward to working with the Quilter Cheviot team to build on this with an initial focus on the tailoring of propositions to meet the needs of some specific client segments.”