Quilter Cheviot partners with Mabel Insights MPS comparison site

Mabel Insights, the MPS and multi asset fund comparison site free for advisers announces its latest new DFM partner with Quilter Cheviot signing up as a partner.

David Butler, Head of Distribution at Quilter Cheviot, commented: “It is vital that financial advisers have the most accurate and up to date information possible to give their clients the best possible service, and to scrutinise the providers they are ultimately recommending. Mabel Insights has quickly become a crucial resource for advisers and we are excited to partner with them to enhance the data available.”

Mabel CEO Lawrence Cook added that ‘we are delighted to work with David and the team at Quilter Cheviot, a DFM that combines modern model portfolio management but within a business that has a long tradition delivering high quality discretionary services for financial advisers and their clients’.

Mabel Insights claims to be on track to become the biggest risk rating agency in the UK with 1250 portfolios risks rated from over 80 DFMs covering model portfolios and multi asset funds. With over 1400 users conducting in excess of 1,000 MPS research requests every week it seems the adviser community is embracing this new servic