Quilter Cheviot’s Poppy Fox on the rising power of women in finance

It took over 800 years for Britain to announce its first female chancellor, dating all the way back to England’s first top finance minister – Henry the Treasurer – a wealthy landowner who served William the Conqueror after his invasion of 1066.

We still have a long way to go, but these achievements hint that some glass ceilings are beginning to crack, and inspiring, entrepreneurial women are taking positions at the very top of politics. But what about economics, and, more specifically, investing?

The Investment Gap

Traditionally, women have been less likely to invest than men, which has serious financial repercussions. By the time a woman reaches the state pension age of 67, she will have average pension savings of £69,000. This is £136,000 less than the average man, who will have saved £205,000. This is particularly concerning, as women tend to live almost four years longer than men on average.

In 2023, 60% of women invested money in the stock market which is narrowing the gap from a few years prior. In 2020, only 48% of women had money invested in the stock market compared to 66% of men. This disparity can be attributed to several factors, including lower income levels, less disposable income, and a prioritisation of immediate financial security over long-term investments.

Changing Trends: The Rise of Women Investors

The tide is turning, and women are beginning to invest in bigger numbers. A 2023 study by Fidelity found that 68% of women are now investing outside of their retirement accounts, up from 44% in 2018. Younger women are leading the charge, with 71% of Generation Z women and 63% of millennials investing.

This is fantastic news for not only women in finance, but economics as a whole. An estimated $700 billion could be unlocked by financial institutions by better serving women as investors. Moreover, if women invested at the same rate as men, an additional $3.22 trillion of investment capital could be unlocked globally.

It is also brilliant that younger women are getting more involved in finance and are proactively educating themselves on the benefits of investing. However, one caveat to highlight is to be sure you are accessing legitimate sources of information and be wary of the finfluencers and ‘get rich quick’ schemes that are prevalent on social media. Investment is a long-term game, and it is important to be aware of this.

Outshining the Competition

Despite men investing more than women, it is women who outperform their counterparts in the markets. Studies show that women on average achieve better results than men, with differences ranging from 0.4% to nearly 1%. However, individual results may vary, and it is important to approach investing with a well-informed strategy.

Ironically, it is their more cautious and long-term approach to investing and finances in general – a trait that prevents many from investing in the first place – that empowers them to be savvy investors. Women are less likely to trade frequently and hold an asset for the long term, which can often lead to more stable and consistent investment growth.

While women are increasingly investing and often outperform men, it is important to remember that all investments carry risks. It is crucial to seek professional advice and consider your risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Conclusion

As gender equality advances, more women are taking control of their finances and reaping the rewards. With increasing opportunities to invest, it’s crucial for women to leverage the expertise of trusted Wealth Managers to maximize every pound.

Interested in Investing?

The female investing revolution has begun! Contact Quilter Cheviot to discuss your financial goals and explore how you can invest wisely. Contact us

By Poppy Fox, Investment Director, Quiter Cheviot