Quilter Investors hires new manager research analyst

Quilter Investors, the multi-asset investment provider of Quilter, has expanded its manager research team with the addition of Alex Daniels as a manager research analyst.

Daniels joins Quilter Investors from Bordier UK, where he was an investment analyst focusing on equity, fixed income and alternative funds within the firm’s research team for over four years. In addition, Daniels was previously featured in Citywire’s ‘Top 30 under 30’ awards in 2023.

Daniels will be responsible for researching and analysing sector-specific and thematic equity funds, which will be considered for inclusion within Quilter Investor’s range of multi-asset portfolios such as WealthSelect and Cirilium. He will report to Kristian Cassar, head of manager research at Quilter Investors.

Daniels appointment comes following an expansion of the team in October when it hired Adrian Todd as a senior manager research analyst, focusing on alternatives. The team was formed in early 2023 as part of Quilter Investors’ extended research hub. The hub is formed of three teams: the manager research team led by Cassar; an enhanced operational due diligence team headed up by Given Chanetsa-Mazarura; and its existing responsible investing team managed by Marisol Hernandez.

Kristian Cassar, head of Manager Research at Quilter Investors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Alex to our manager research team at Quilter Investors. We are always looking for ways to enhance the research capabilities of the team and support the portfolio managers where we can. We see significant scope particularly for sustainable thematic investing over the long term and I believe Alex’s experience and track record will help us with identifying an extensive range of opportunities.”

Alex Daniels, manager research analyst at Quilter Investors, added: “I am excited to be joining Quilter Investors at a time when its investment range is seeing significant growth. Given the volatile nature of markets currently, there are likely to be a number of opportunities presenting themselves within our fund universe, especially within the thematics space, and as such I look forward to working closely with the portfolio managers to identify best in class strategies for inclusion across a number of our portfolios.”