Rally at the top, opportunity down the ladder: What the FTSE milestone means for British scaleups

With the FTSE 100 pushing 10,100 this week, Sam North, co-founder and CEO of SCALE, sets out why this rally could supercharge UK scaleups and boost confidence for investors backing British growth.

A healthier backdrop for the whole funding ladder

“The FTSE 100 breaking 10,000 and moving through 10,100 this week is a clear signal that confidence in UK markets is genuinely rebuilding, at home and overseas. That confidence may show up first in large, globally focused companies, but it creates a stronger backdrop for the whole funding ladder that ambitious British scaleups rely on – from seed and Series A right through to pre-IPO rounds.

A rising, resilient FTSE makes London look more investable, and that matters when you’re trying to convince global capital to back a UK growth story rather than sending those pounds and dollars elsewhere. It’s the kind of moment that gives VCs more confidence to raise new funds and to lean into the next cycle of deployment.”​

Renewed strength at the top end can trickle down

“For scaleups, the optimistic read is that renewed strength at the top end can kick‑start a virtuous circle – more confidence, more liquidity and, ultimately, more willingness to fund ambitious growth further down the market. At SCALE, we’re focused on giving founders access to the capital, markets and talent they need to build global businesses from a UK base, not feel forced to move abroad.​

If this momentum helps narrow the valuation gap with the US and Europe, founders can feel encouraged by the medium‑term outlook. It will become easier for UK companies to raise the rounds they need on competitive terms and stay rooted here in Britain.”

A bigger opportunity for investors backing British companies

“For investors who genuinely want to back British growth, 10,000 on the FTSE shines a light on an equity market where many high‑quality UK businesses are still attractively valued, especially outside the mega‑cap index. That’s where the real long‑term opportunity lies – in the companies that can grow into tomorrow’s index heavyweights with the right support today.

If market momentum is matched by a supportive policy environment and capital‑markets reforms that make it easier to list and raise in London, the UK can become a more natural home for the next generation of British scaleups to raise, list and stay – and for VCs to back them with confidence.”