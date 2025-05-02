Rate cut looks nailed on, but MPC guidance key as tariffs dominate

Meg Bratley

·

Jeff Brummette, Chief Investment Officer at Oakglen Wealth, comments ahead of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee’s interest rate decision on Thursday 08 May:  

“A base rate cut looks nailed on but what will be most significant is the Banks’ future guidance.  

Given the recent NICs rise, hiring slowdown and rising prices, it is possible policymakers will provide more solid guidance for future easing, provided inflation stays under control – but President Trump’s tariffs continue to cause enormous uncertainty and may keep the bank cautious.  

The front end of the yield curve should continue to perform the best, with a steepening of the curve to be expected.” 

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.