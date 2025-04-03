Rathbones Asset Management adopts SDR labels on two funds

Rathbones Asset Management Limited (RAM) announces it is to adopt the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label, under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), for the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability Fund and the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainable Bond Fund.

What is changing?

Under SDR, the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) introduced a new set of rules around sustainability-related products including enhanced disclosures, anti-greenwashing rules and voluntary product labels. RAM supports the FCA’s goal of improved transparency and clarity in sustainable investing, particularly to ensure better comparability and retail consumer understanding.

RAM has now notified the FCA of its intention to use the voluntary labels introduced by the FCA under the SDR. The funds will use the Sustainability Focus label. RAM has enhanced its disclosures to allow investors to understand its aims and processes in relation to the sustainability objectives of the funds.

Effective 2 April 2025, the funds will use the Sustainability Focus label and all pre-contractual disclosures and marketing material will include language and graphics to demonstrate this.

Other disclosure changes to the investment objective, investment policy and approach will also take place*.

All legal and administration costs associated with making these changes will be covered by RAM.

Tom Carroll, Chief Executive of RAM said: “RAM has long adhered to a research-led, bottom-up investment philosophy, focusing on qualitative factors that we believe are critical to identifying sustainable, long-term value. This process emphasises deep, company-specific research, considering factors such as management quality, corporate culture, and long-term strategy which promote our funds’ goals for a more sustainable world. We are committed to maintaining this assessment in our funds’ investment processes.”