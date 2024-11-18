Rathbones Asset Management expands multi-asset team

Rathbones Asset Management has appointed Emma Letheren to its multi-asset team as an equity research analyst

This latest hire follows that of Sally Hoang, fixed income analyst, earlier this year.

She will be based in London and will report to Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolios fund manager, Will McIntosh-Whyte and head of multi-asset investing, David Coombs.

Emma joins from RBC Capital Markets where she worked for six years in equity research, focussing on European consumer staples. She was also co-lead in RBC’s internal DE&I committee. Emma is a CFA charterholder.

David Coombs, ​fund manager and head of multi-asset investing​, Rathbones Asset Management, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Emma to the multi-asset team where her expertise in consumer staples and her experience in equity research will be a valuable enhancement to our existing capability.”