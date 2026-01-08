Rathbones expands with new Investment Director appointments

Rathbones Group, is further strengthening its team with the appointment of two new investment directors.

James Hall and Daniel Curtis have joined Rathbones as investment directors from Cazenove Capital, where they were portfolio directors, bringing decades of experience and expertise in investment management.

They will work within Rathbones’ Investment Management division, supporting IFAs, private clients, trusts, and charities.

With more than 25 years’ experience, James Hall is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (Chartered FCSI) and is a specialist in structured products, which he led at Cazenove. He worked at Cazenove for 18 years in private client portfolio management in senior roles and previously worked for Schroders and BNY Mellon.

Daniel Curtis, also a Chartered FCSI, focuses on managing investment portfolios for private clients, trusts, and charities, and worked at Cazenove for nearly 12 years in a range of senior portfolio management roles. He started his career at Brewin Dolphin as an assistant investment manager in its Newcastle office.

Matthew Woodrow, Head of London at Rathbones Investment Management, says: “Welcoming James and Daniel to Rathbones marks an exciting step in our ongoing growth strategy. Their proven expertise and commitment to client service will further strengthen our team and help us deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

James Hall says: “I’m delighted to join Rathbones at a time of strong momentum. With more than 25 years’ experience, including leading structured, my focus is on helping clients and their advisors with their work on their investment solutions, whether simple or complex.”

Daniel Curtis says: “Rathbones’ client-first ethos really resonates with me. I’ve spent my career working with clients and their advisers in managing portfolios for private clients, families, trusts, and charities, and I’m excited to apply that experience to deliver consistent, long-term results for our clients.”