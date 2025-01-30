Rathbones Group appoints Head of Asset Management, Intermediaries and Charities Marketing

Rathbones Group Plc Ltd (Rathbones) has appointed Charlotte Lamb as Head of Asset Management, Intermediaries and Charities Marketing. She will be based in London and report to Iain Clark, Head of Marketing and Client Strategy for Rathbones Group plc.

Charlotte will be responsible for leading the marketing of the group’s fund offering from Rathbones Asset Management, the charities proposition as well as Greenbank and other services for the intermediary market, as part of the Client Office, led by Simonetta Rigo.

Charlotte joins Rathbones from BNY where she was most recently in the role of Demand Generation Director, within the Digital and Demand Generation Team, responsible for the strategy and execution of all paid media. While at BNY she also worked across several roles as a marketing consultant, providing leadership and direction for the Investment Management marketing activity in Italy, and building the marketing strategy in the US, supporting ETF products. Before this, Charlotte was Head of Wholesale Marketing for EMEA & LatAm at Janus Henderson Investors and spent several years as Head of International Wholesale Marketing at Natixis Investment Managers. She has also worked in the direct-to-consumer marketing team at M&G Investments and held several roles at Capital International Limited.

Simonetta Rigo, Chief Client Office, Rathbones Group plc, said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Charlotte’s experience join our growing team. Her expertise covers multiple channels and market segments, and we look forward to working with her to support the growth of this important area of our business.”