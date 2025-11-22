Rebuilding a creaking sector:ARK Invest’s Tom Barker explains why and how the sustainable infrastructure revolution is coming

Infrastructure investment is entering a new era says Tom Barker, Product Specialist at ARK Invest Europe. In the following analysis, Tom explains how capturing this opportunity means moving beyond legacy utilities to a broader, sustainability-led universe and applying a more systematic, forward-looking approach to portfolio construction.

Governments and industries are pouring unprecedented capital into projects not only modernising economies but also addressing pressing environmental and social challenges.

This presents a huge opportunity for investors but, getting proper exposure requires going beyond the confines of traditional infrastructure strategies alone.

Such conventional funds tend to focus on familiar assets like roads, electricity networks, and gas pipelines. And while these projects remain important, they fail to capture the breadth of opportunity emerging from the sector’s sustainable shift. Even worse, some are becoming increasingly misaligned with global policy and technology trends.

Whether it’s clean energy or digital connectivity, electrified transport or upgraded social assets; sustainable infrastructure covers a more expansive and forward-looking universe.

The limitations of legacy infrastructure

Sustainable infrastructure is not a single sector, but a broad theme cutting across four key areas:

Environmental Infrastructure: Projects providing improved environmental outcomes (i.e. renewable power generation; battery storage)

Digital Infrastructure: Assets driving the connected, low-carbon, digital economy (i.e. data centres; smart grids)

Transportation Infrastructure: Initiatives reducing the environmental impact of mobility (i.e. EV charging networks; high-speed rail)

Social Infrastructure: Assets supporting demographic challenges such as ageing population and urbanisation in a sustainable way (i.e. hospitals; schools)

Together, these areas represent the foundations of a greener, smarter, and more inclusive economy. Yet despite the clear growth trajectory, investors often struggle to gain access to them through traditional infrastructure funds.

One of the key issues is long-established strategies tend to lean heavily on legacy sectors like utilities and energy.

Such narrow scope risks excluding many of the most promising areas of the expanded sustainable infrastructure universe, such as digital infrastructure, while retaining exposure to high-carbon assets with declining relevance, like fossil fuel energy assets.

Likewise, classic infrastructure strategies have often been treated as a subset of ‘alternative’ assets or income-generating equities. However, this requires outdated stock selection and weighting methodologies that often fail to adequately reflect sustainability impact and forward-looking growth potential.

The result is a tendency to miss out on the full scope of sustainability infrastructure diversification opportunities across both developed and emerging sectors in favour of over-allocating to areas with limited future resilience, such as utilities in developed markets.

A systematic alternative

With these issues in mind, transitioning to a sustainable infrastructure allocation requires three fundamental shifts.

Expanding and refining the investable universe: Sectors such as digital and social infrastructure must be included while fossil-fuel-centric assets should be by-passed. Investors can then access projects shaping the future rather than clinging to the past.

Embedding sustainability and impact considerations into portfolio design: Company selection must account not only for financial performance but also for real-world outcomes. Does an energy provider help decarbonise power grids? Does a transport operator reduce emissions?

Increasing geographical awareness: Social and environmental benefits of investment vary across regions, and this should always be accounted for. Improving water access in an emerging market, for example, may have far greater impact than marginal upgrades in developed economies.

To capture this opportunity, investors need a methodology that balances rigour with scalability.

Traditional passive indices, reliant on blunt sector classifications and market-cap weighting alone, are poorly suited to the nuances of sustainable infrastructure. Instead, a systematic approach offers a more effective solution.

Index construction must become more bespoke with subject-matter experts defining sub-sectors of sustainable infrastructure and identifying companies with genuine exposure. This avoids superficial classifications that might include coal-heavy utilities but exclude innovative emerging battery firms, for example.

Companies must then be assessed both for how sustainability factors affect their financial performance and how their activities affect the environment and society. Once this double materiality check has been completed, weightings can be appropriately assigned.

Weighting companies on the basis of their market cap alone is no longer enough. After all, a company’s size is not necessarily correlated with the sustainable opportunity or resilience it presents.

Finally, financial quality checks requiring profitability, manageable debt levels, dividend stability, or low earnings volatility should be integrated. Companies ranking highly on sustainability contribution while also boasting solid financial health can be assigned larger weights.

By screening for financial robustness, the resulting exposure maintains the defensive, income-producing profile investors expect from infrastructure, especially when considering newly emerging sub-sectors like digital infrastructure.

Positioning for the future

The next wave of infrastructure investment will be sustainable and inclusive. This is both a challenge and an opportunity for investors.

Conventional funds, built for yesterday’s economy, often miss the assets now driving the transition. By redefining the investable universe and embedding sustainability into portfolio design, investors can gain a more precise, diversified, and forward-looking exposure to this megatrend.

A systematic, research-driven approach combines the best of active insight with the discipline of passive rules. It ensures investors are not just aligned with the infrastructure build-out now underway, but positioned to capture its long-term returns.

Tom Barker, is a Product Specialist at ARK Invest Europe