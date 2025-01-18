RedArc: Mental health issues can be exacerbated during winter months

RedArc, the nurse-led support organisation, warns that those who already have a history of depression and anxiety are particularly vulnerable during the winter months, and their mental health can deteriorate if support is not made available. It stresses that support must be fit for purpose for those who struggle.

The darker, post-Christmas period can be tremendously difficult for many, and it’s important that this is recognised so that the most appropriate support can be made available.

A dedicated mental health specialist, who offers holistic support for as long as required, is often what is needed to get people through. Holistic support can include putting coping mechanisms in place and advising on lifestyle changes to deal with the winter months and the increased pressures of the new year.

Specialists can also recommend complementary and alternative treatments, such as help with sleep and relaxation; or to signpost to additional support for issues that can affect mental health, such as relationships, physical health or financial problems

Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: “When considering support for mental health, the default option may be to offer short blocks of talking therapies, but these have their limitations, and individuals are usually better served in the first instance, by having a mental health specialist to talk to more regularly who can offer holistic help.

“A holistic approach delivered by a specialist mental health practitioner gives individuals a comprehensive and personalised foundation of support. When this is in place, the specialist can use their expertise to assess whether additional therapies are needed, which type would be most beneficial, and when it is required, to quickly arrange it while the need is apparent.”

The causes of additional pressures and stresses in the winter months are well-documented causing many people to struggle, and this can be particularly difficult for those who have previously had mental health concerns. Any organisation that offers support must ensure that it is fit for purpose and will not fall short when people most need it, and that means it needs to be holistic and delivered by specialists.

Christine Husbands continued: “Any organisation that wants to provide good-quality support for mental health must consider a holistic approach delivered by specialists.”