Reframe Cancer enhances cancer product with Pulse to include CQC regulated cancer screening

Reframe Cancer, the leading provider of specialist cancer navigation has enhanced its cancer product for Pulse Insurance Limited customers. Following the successful launch of its cancer care product last year, Pulse will now offer both group and individual policy holders Reframe Cancer’s CQC regulated screening product. They will also have access to Reframe Cancer’s cancer information hub and resource library.

The move sees Pulse become the first insurance provider in the UK to offer policy holders a combined screening and cancer navigation insurance product from Reframe Cancer and highlights their aim to provide access to early cancer detection and prevention. With 46% of cancer patients in the UK currently diagnosed at stages 3 and 4, it is another forward thinking move by Pulse Insurance Limited who continue to put policyholders needs, including cancer prevention, central to what they do.

Pulse will also offer Reframe’s screening product to its staff.

The development follows the launch of the innovative cancer product that was launched in August 2024 in partnership with both Pulse and Rokstone, the International Speciality (Re)Insurance MGA, part of the Aventum Group. Pulse see this product as a real alternative to unaffordable critical illness insurance for individuals who have not had cancer but have had a history of health issues such as diabetes or heart problems.

Key features of the product at launch included:

Financial Security: A lump sum pay-out upon first diagnosis for 95% of cancers

A lump sum pay-out upon first diagnosis for 95% of cancers Dedicated Care Plan: Access to a personalised cancer care plan, providing support and guidance through both the NHS and private cancer pathways

Access to a personalised cancer care plan, providing support and guidance through both the NHS and private cancer pathways Unparalleled Support: Tailored, emotional and practical support from a dedicated cancer nurse and cancer support manager

Tailored, emotional and practical support from a dedicated cancer nurse and cancer support manager Preventative Focus: Pre-diagnosis support to guide policyholders to make healthy lifestyle choices which may prevent cancer, as well as providing awareness of symptoms that could need investigating

Mark Stephenson, CEO at Reframe Cancer commented: “This is another groundbreaking move by Pulse. Their forward thinking approach to cancer navigation and prevention builds on the launch of the cancer care product from last year. Being able to now offer both group and individual policy holders cancer screening thanks to Reframe’s CQC regulated product feels like a natural enhancement; I am delighted that they are the first insurance provider to market with our combined screening and cancer navigation insurance product. It is testament to the ethos and vision of Pulse that employees will also receive access to Reframe’s screening product and expert advice and guidance.”

Ben Broom, Head of Health at Pulse Insurance Limited commented: “This is another exciting step forward for Pulse. We believe that the combination of our specialist insurance expertise coupled with Reframe Cancer’s unique support and resources will enable groups and individuals to benefit not just from help if they are diagnosed with cancer but also to have easy access to screening right now – we know that cancer diagnosed at an early stage, is more likely to be treated successfully. Spotting cancer early really does save lives.”