Reframe Cancer joins GRiD to drive knowledge and awareness of cancer support

GRiD is pleased to welcome new member Reframe Cancer, the cancer navigation and support specialists that provide flexible, whole of workplace care for employers and employees impacted by cancer.

As well as working directly with employers, Reframe Cancer partners with insurers to deliver a personalised service to their customers affected by the disease.

Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer said: “GRiD offers us a platform to make connections and develop relationships that will help drive knowledge and awareness of cancer support, it’s impact on patient outcomes and the added value it brings to insurers and employers. We hope to collaborate with other like-minded organisations and together, create a more efficient and effective pathway for navigating cancer care.”

According to GRiD’s figures for 2023, cancer was once again the main cause of claim across all three types of group risk product, accounting for over two thirds (68%) of group critical illness claims, 39% of group life claims and nearly a quarter (24%) of group income protection claims.

Colin Fitzgerald, chair of GRiD said: “We know that Reframe Cancer’s specialist knowledge will be invaluable to our existing members and that they will also benefit from the networking opportunities, research, and insights that are central to being a GRID member.”