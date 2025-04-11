Regulatory outlook: state pension now perilously close to frozen personal allowance

he following outlines key regulatory and legislative activity impacting on the UK personal finance, pensions and financial planning industry in the coming month. AJ Bell director of public policy, Tom Selby, and head of public policy, Rachel Vahey, are available to discuss any of these topics.

Key things to look out for in April:

Ø Key changes to household finances: the new tax year brings a raft of personal finance, tax and pensions changes in April, including keeping the deep freeze on most tax thresholds and increasing employer costs through the national insurance (NI) hike and increases to the minimum wage

Ø The first pension schemes connect to the Pensions Dashboard: the larger pension schemes and most of those regulated by the FCA are due to connect to the Pensions Dashboard by 30 April

State pension increases by 4.1%, but what do unsettled UK finances mean for its future?

In April the state pension increased by 4.1% to £11,973 a year – perilously close to the frozen £12,570 personal allowance

The recent Spring Statement outlined that limited flexibility within current government economic plans may prompt them to explore additional adjustments, which may include the state pension

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projects that pensioner spending will rise to £182 billion by the fiscal year 2029-30 in its latest economic and fiscal outlook

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“The government is walking a precarious financial tightrope to balance its fiscal rules. With little to no wriggle room built into current plans, it may still be forced to look elsewhere for further savings. And one area that could come under scrutiny is the state pension.

“The biggest proportion of welfare spending is on pensioners. In the OBR’s recent economic and fiscal outlook, this is set to rise by 20% to £182 billion by 2029-30, mainly driven by an ageing population and the triple-lock guarantee. If the government is looking to cut costs, then pensioner spending could be something that moves into the Treasury’s crosshairs in the next few years.

“In practice, it’s not that simple. The Labour Party has pledged to protect the triple-lock guarantee, ensuring state pension increases match earnings or inflation if above 2.5%. But with the state pension rising by 4.1% this month, it’s now at a level perilously close to the personal allowance of £12,570 and should overtake it in a couple of years if things continue, thanks to frozen tax thresholds. At that point the government will have a huge decision to make.

“Any changes to the state pension will be hotly contested. But the crunch time is fast approaching when the government will finally be forced to address the question of how much the state pension should really offer, at what age, and how it can increase payments sustainably each year.”

The starting gun on connecting to the Pensions Dashboard has been fired – when will it launch to the public?

Pensions Dashboards have moved a step closer to becoming reality as most larger pension schemes, including most FCA-regulated schemes, are due to connect to the dashboard by 30 April 2025 (Pensions dashboards: guidance on connection: the staged timetable – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

Although these larger schemes – including SIPP providers with 5,000 or more members and master trusts with memberships of 20,000 or more – are being asked to connect by 30 April 2025, they are not compelled to do this by law

All pension schemes have to connect to the dashboards ecosystem by the final connection date of 31 October 2026

The DWP is yet to announce when dashboards will be made available to the general public

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“Pensions Dashboards will, this month, take a big step towards finally becoming reality.

“The larger pension schemes – including those operated by SIPP providers with 5,000 or more members and master trusts with memberships of 20,000 or more – will connect to the Pensions Dashboard, enabling them to pass on information on pension scheme members following a request by a customer for all their pension information.

“This could be the start of the dashboard revolution. Other smaller pension schemes, as well as the state pension and public sector schemes, should soon also follow suit, and eventually most pension schemes should have connected by 31 October 2026.

“Pensions Dashboards have the potential to help millions of people better engage with their pensions. Once they have a complete picture of their pension wealth, people can make important decisions such as whether to contribute more, combine pensions into one, or when and how to take pension income.

“The big question that remains is when will Pensions Dashboards launch to the public? DWP plan on setting a date only when it is confident a very high percentage of members’ pension records can be found, and once the dashboards are working well. Otherwise, it risks the project falling flat on its face if not enough people can find all their pensions, undermining public confidence.”

REGULATORY OUTLOOK: DIARY

This is a summary of key policy and regulatory developments expected this year and beyond. Dates are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change according to updates issued by regulators, government departments and other relevant bodies.