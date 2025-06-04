AJ Bell shares regulatory outlook for June: targeted support on the horizon as FCA set to publish raft of updates

With plenty of regulatory updates expected over the coming month. AJ Bell director of public policy, Tom Selby, and head of public policy, Rachel Vahey, share below the key things they think we should all be looking out for in June as follows:

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“Too few people are taking regulated advice and instead receive only generic guidance. This often results in people having to make complex financial choices without the help they need, meaning millions of Brits aren’t making the most of their pensions and investments.

“Thankfully, significant reforms are in train which have the potential to address this financial ‘help gap’. By the end of June, the FCA is expected to publish final proposals for how targeted support can work in practice. The regulator has indicated it wants to set a framework that isn’t overly prescriptive but instead gives firms flexibility to deliver suggestions to customers based on their knowledge of those customers. This way, targeted support suggestions can be designed in a way that benefits the mass market.

“The journey on turning targeted support from a concept into a reality has so far been quick, focused, and bold, thanks to the collaborative approach adopted by the FCA which has led to speedy consultations and a highly successful policy sprint that moved discussions on from the theoretical to the practical.

“With this pace of delivery, it shouldn’t be long until millions of people are getting more personalised guidance, which in turn should help millions of people take better-informed decisions on their pensions and investments to build a more secure financial life.”

The draft legislation the government hopes will revolutionise workplace pensions

The DWP is expected to publish the Pension Schemes Bill in early June, setting out a raft of legislative framework it believes will bring about a pension revolution

The framework will include: the consolidation of pension schemes to create ‘megafunds’, allowing employers to access defined benefit surpluses, measuring value for money schemes provide, and requiring schemes to offer default solutions for how people access their retirement funds

Once the Bill has received Royal Assent, it’s expected DWP will publish regulations setting out the new rules for pension schemes in more detail

The government wants to drive more pension scheme investment into ‘productive UK assets’, as well as releasing much-needed money back to employers to boost their businesses

Schemes are expected to set default solutions for members accessing pension money – if workplace pension savers want to do something different, they will have to opt out of the default

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“With the publication of the Pension Schemes Bill, the government is hoping for a pension revolution, drastically cutting the number of pension schemes by forcing more to consolidate into larger ‘megafund’ schemes. The ultimate aim is to channel pension investment into UK plc to help balance the country’s accounts.

“But bigger is not necessarily better, and obliterating smaller schemes could reduce competition in the market and may stifle incentives to deliver innovation. Even worse, megafund members may find that the investment of their hard-earned pension pots in riskier private equity could mean they end up worse off in retirement if those investments fail to perform over the longer term.

“The bill will also set out the broad terms to give employers the key to free the estimated £400 billion locked away in defined benefit pension surpluses. The government is hoping that by redirecting that money back into employers’ businesses, or back into the scheme, this will give a better outcome for pension scheme members and British companies.

“But one doesn’t have to go too far back into history to be reminded of what happens when employers pursue surplus money, and the legacy of the Maxwell scandal demonstrates that simply allowing employers to access surplus money could present a clear danger to the finances of the scheme – particularly if gilt yields shift in the wrong direction.

“There is no doubt pension scheme members need help deciding what to do with their pension pot, but whilst the FCA has gone the way of introducing targeted support to help them make these complicated decisions, the DWP has chosen to put occupational scheme members into a default solution giving them a set outcome.

“Devising one solution to fit thousands of members’ needs is always going to be impossible, and pension scheme members will still need to be alert to check whether the solution pathway they have been placed on is the right one for them, both now and as their circumstances change. If not, then they should be given the ability to opt out at any time and decide for themselves how to spend their hard-earned retirement pot.”

REGULATORY OUTLOOK: DIARY

This is a summary of key policy and regulatory developments expected this year and beyond. Dates are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change according to updates issued by regulators, government departments and other relevant bodies.