Responsible gold gains ground but traceability gaps remain

Gold is playing a growing role in responsible investment portfolios as investors respond to both the surging value of gold and improved recycling, certification and traceability of the precious metal, according to a new whitepaper from Greenbank, the sustainable specialist team within Rathbones, one of the UK’s leading wealth management groups.

The report, The Role of Gold in Responsible Investment Portfolios, explores how gold’s dual status as a safe-haven asset and a critical industrial material is driving demand, even as its complex supply chain continues to present significant environmental and social risks. With gold prices spiking amid global economic uncertainty, responsible investors are under increasing pressure to ensure their exposure aligns with sustainability goals.

While groups such as the London Bullion Market Association’s (LBMA) Responsible Gold Guidance and similar frameworks have raised the bar for ethical sourcing, Greenbank’s report finds that only a minority of gold investment vehicles currently meet the most stringent ESG criteria. Full mine-to-market traceability remains a challenge, and the sector continues to grapple with issues such as habitat destruction, pollution, and labour rights abuses, particularly in regions where mining is poorly regulated or linked to conflict.

The report, however, highlights that innovations in certification and recycling are raising the bar for responsible gold and making it a viable option for some responsible investment portfolios.

Charlie Young, Ethical, Sustainable and Impact Researcher at Greenbank, who authored the report, said: “Gold’s appeal as a store of value is stronger than ever, but so is the ability to scrutinise its origins. Our research shows that while responsible gold is gaining ground, thanks, in part to advances in certification, recycling, and supply chain transparency, there is still work to be done before gold can be considered a truly sustainable asset class.

“Investors must prioritise traceability, third-party verification, and support for circular economy initiatives if gold is to play a credible role in responsible portfolios.”

The report notes that responsible investors are increasingly prioritising supply chain transparency, third-party audits, and support for circular economy initiatives, but that the complexity of gold’s global supply chain makes it difficult to guarantee it is sourced and processed in line with best practice standards.

The whitepaper spotlights positive developments, including The Royal Mint’s Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC (RMAU), which is leading the market with a mandate for 100% recycled gold by 2030 and transparent supply chain audits. The opening of The Royal Mint’s e-waste recycling plant in Wales is cited as a significant step forward, with a tonne of e-waste now yielding up to 20 times more gold than a tonne of ore. These innovations are helping to reduce the environmental footprint of gold and support the transition to a circular economy.