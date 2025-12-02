Retirement CDC and Guided Retirement must align to avoid ‘significant missed opportunity’, says SPP

Chloe Gronow

·

Unsplash - Align

The Society of Pension Professionals (SPP) has responded to the current DWP consultation on Retirement Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) schemes. The public consultation closes on Thursday 4th December 2025. 

The SPP response acknowledges that there are arguments for and against Retirement CDC schemes being made available in the retail environment; strongly supports the introduction of a ‘cohorting’ approach; and agrees that there is a strong case for a charge cap to be introduced.

The response also urges the government to “…work at pace on the development of this framework…” warning that it would be “…a significant missed opportunity if the Government were to introduce their Guided Retirement requirements on DC schemes in advance of Retirement CDC schemes being made available.” 

The submission suggests that the timescales for authorising Retirement CDC schemes should be accelerated to dovetail with the introduction of the Guided Retirement duty, which is expected to come into force in early 2027.  

Keith McInally, Chair of the SPP’s CDC Committee, said;

“The SPP is pleased that the government is moving quickly on Retirement CDC policy and we very much welcome the policy framework that is being proposed. 

However, there remains a substantial timing challenge relating to Guided Retirement. If the Government were to introduce their Guided Retirement requirements on DC schemes in advance of Retirement CDC being made available, schemes may not have much appetite to revisit their Guided Retirement options in the short term. 

Our response suggests some practical solutions to this challenge and we look forward to working with government to ensure savers don’t miss out.”

Related Articles

IFA Magazine Newsletter

Sign up to our IFA Magazine newsletter to keep up to date.

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.