Revealed: the towns and cities where house prices have soared in the 2000s – research by homebuying platform OneDome

New analysis of official house price data by homebuying platform OneDome has revealed the towns and cities that have seen the biggest – and smallest – increases in property values since the turn of the millennium.

The findings, based on UK House Price Index (HPI) data, show the huge regional differences in house price growth across England and Wales over the past 25 years.

At the top of the table is Manchester, where average property prices have skyrocketed by 546.6% since 2000 – the largest increase of any town or city in England and Wales over the past 25 years.

Close behind is Salford, with a remarkable 475% rise, reflecting the area’s significant regeneration and growing appeal among buyers and investors. Leicester claims third place, where prices have jumped by 415.5%, driven by strong demand and a steadily growing local economy.

Other standout areas in the top 10 include Oldham, Bristol, Sheffield, and Bolton – all of which have seen house prices surge as regional cities attract more homebuyers in search of affordability, connectivity, and lifestyle appeal outside of London.

Table: Top ten areas with the largest house price growth since 2000

Town/City % Growth since start of the Millennium Manchester (City of) 546.6% Salford 475% Leicester 415.5% Oldham 402.8% Bristol 397.8% Bury 385.9% Hastings 375.5% Bolton 359.4% Sheffield 357.6% Rochdale 356%

Meanwhile, Blackpool recorded the smallest increase in house prices since 2000, with values rising by 210.8% over the 25-year period. This places the seaside town firmly at the bottom of the list, highlighting a market that has remained relatively subdued despite the wider national trend.

Other areas with slower growth include Swindon, Darlington, and Reading, all of which feature in the bottom 10. In many cases, these locations either started with relatively high property values at the turn of the millennium – limiting the potential for large percentage gains – or have experienced less investment and slower economic development compared to higher-growth regions.

While prices have still risen, the gap between these areas and the top performers underscores the widening regional divide in the UK’s property market.

Table: Top ten areas with the smallest house price growth since 2000

Town/City % Growth since start of the Millennium Blackpool 210.8% Darlington 220% Swindon 222.4% Wokingham 224.4% Stratford-on-Avon 226.6% Guildford 227.8% Basingstoke 229% Reading 229.3% Sunderland 231.9% Horsham 233.4%

Babek Ismayil, founder and CEO, home buying platform OneDome comments:

“This data highlights how dramatically the UK property landscape has changed over the past 25 years. Cities like Manchester and Salford have seen extraordinary growth, driven by regeneration, investment, and increasing demand from buyers priced out of the South. At the same time, some areas have seen far more modest increases, often due to slower local economies or already high starting prices back in 2000.

“For homebuyers today, the affordability challenge is as pressing as ever – especially with house prices still outpacing wage growth in many areas. That’s why it’s more important than ever for buyers to have access to transparent information and tools that help them make confident, informed decisions when navigating the property market.”