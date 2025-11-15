Revolut reveals that Brits see women as ‘less financially savvy,’ yet women’s investments outperformed men’s by 4% last year

Fifty years after the Sex Discrimination Act, new independent data shows that outdated perceptions of women’s financial capability are disconnected from reality. Women investing with Revolut, the global fintech, realised 4% higher returns on their investments than their male counterparts last year. However, an independent survey, commissioned by Revolut, found that almost half (44%) of Brits still view women as less financially savvy than men.

The Sex Discrimination Act, signed on 12th November 1975, marks the point when women in the UK gained the right to open a bank account or take out a mortgage or credit card without male permission. On the fifty year anniversary, the survey findings suggest an institutional bias remains:

· 44% of respondents believe women are still often perceived as less financially savvy than men.

· 60% of respondents believe the mere fifty year period since women can open bank accounts independently is still a direct drag on women’s financial confidence today.

These findings highlight that while women are statistically less likely to invest, the ability to succeed is clearly present when access and confidence are addressed. In light of this, a majority (58%) thought better financial education could help improve women’s confidence and participation in investing. Revolut is now committing to funding lifetime financial education for 500 women and donating 50 financial planners to women in disadvantaged areas in partnership with Female Invest.

Revolut data confirms this positive momentum, showing a clear desire from women to manage their long-term financial futures, and the ability to actually make smarter investment decisions, with their investments on Revolut outperforming men’s by 4% in 2024.

Yana Shkrebenkova, CEO of Revolut Wealth and Trading UK, commented:

“The idea that women are less financially capable is a bias rooted in history, not in reality. The gap isn’t in ability, it’s in opportunity. Revolut’s data suggests that when women have access to the right tools and support, they invest with confidence and deliver returns that rival, and often exceed, those of their male counterparts.”

“Partnering with organisations like Female Invest allows us to challenge outdated narratives and help eliminate bias against women in finance, ensuring everyone has the education and confidence to take control of their financial futures.”

To mark the anniversary and spur further progress, Revolut is collaborating with Female Invest, the world’s largest financial education platform for women, on its ‘A Seat at the Table’ campaign. The campaign features a powerful London street installation where 50 chairs circle a large table, symbolising the 50 years since the law was passed and the need for continued financial empowerment.

Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, Co-Founder of Female Invest, added:

“It’s easy to think of the 1970s as ancient history. But when your mother or grandmother needed her husband’s signature to open a bank account, that’s not history, that’s the world we were born into. This anniversary isn’t just about looking back. It’s about asking why women are still catching up.”