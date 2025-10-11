Rightmove celebrates 25 years of viral property moments

As Rightmove marks its 25th birthday, we’re celebrating the properties that stopped people mid-scroll, sparked thousands of shares, and became internet sensations.

From a house with its own Tardis to a shark crashing through a roof, these homes prove that the UK property market is anything but ordinary.

With billions of minutes spent on Rightmove each year and the largest selection of properties, we’ve truly seen it all, and these 25 homes are some of the most talked-about over the years.

The Shark House – Headington, Oxford

A 25-foot fibreglass shark crashing through the roof of a suburban home, this surreal sight has become one of the UK’s most iconic viral properties.

Private Island – Pembrokeshire, Wales

A once-in-a-blue-moon chance to own your very own island off the Welsh coast, this listing captured imaginations with its wild beauty and total seclusion. With panoramic sea views and not a neighbour in sight, it’s the ultimate escape fantasy.

The Stiletto Bath House – Conwy, Wales

This medieval townhouse made headlines for its high-heeled bathtub, a bold blend of history and high fashion that had social media in a frenzy.

The Space Home – Rawdon, West Yorkshire

A £1.7 million Star Wars-inspired mansion complete with spaceship interiors and a Millenium Falcon-themed cinema room, a dream home for superfans that went galactic online.

Squeeze the day on Peel Street, this slender slice of Kensington living is proof that you don’t need acres to make a big impression, just a dash of creativity and a whole lot of style.

The Tardis House – Exeter, Devon

From the outside, it’s a charming family home, but step inside and you’ll find a full-size replica of Doctor Who’s Tardis. A true British cult classic that had fans buzzing.

The Purple House – Middlesex, Greater London

A monochrome masterpiece in mauve, this home went viral for its commitment to colour. From plush carpets to violet wardrobes and lavender-hued soft furnishings, it’s a purple-lovers paradise that had social media seeing shades.

The Dolls House – Porthleven, Cornwall

A real-life dolls house tucked away in Cornwall, this miniature seaside snug stole hearts across social media. With breathtaking sea views and a cleverly compact layout, it’s proof that good things really do come in small packages.

Essex island – Maldon, Essex

Celebrity sparkle meets estuary escape on this private island, where the only thing more exclusive than the postcode is the peace and quiet. With its own jetty and sweeping water views, this listing had social media all at sea with excitement.

The Carnival House – St. Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

Once a Victorian Turkish bathhouse, now a kaleidoscope of creativity, this home had social media in a spin. With a living room that doubles as a bowling alley, a utility room straight out of a submarine, and a triple-decker bunk bed that sleeps six, this home was anything but ordinary.

Here are the remaining 15 homes that captured imaginations, headlines, and attention across the UK and beyond (images available on request for those no longer on the market).

The Gazebo Tower – This cylindrical home became a favourite for its whimsical architecture Model village – A property with its own miniature town Scottish lighthouse – Remote and dramatic coastal views Cave apartment – A Nottingham home carved into rock Concrete tower – Brutalist architecture at its boldest Windmill complex – A unique multi-building estate Water tower conversion – Industrial chic with panoramic views The Hobbit house – A magical burrow for modern-day Hobbits The graveyard home – Historic headstones and quiet neighbours Restored 1846 church – A heavenly home with gothic charm Ripley Castle Estate – Historic grandeur meets modern living Cave conversion – Hobbit-like interiors in a hidden home Grade II-listed windmill – A heritage gem with a twist The station house – The ultimate commuter home The skate park home – Former youth hall turned bowl house

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert, comments: “Billions of minutes are spent on Rightmove each year, and these homes show just how wonderfully diverse the housing market can be.

“From the wildly imaginative to the beautifully bizarre, these listings have captured hearts, headlines, and hashtags. They remind us that a home isn’t just bricks and mortar, it’s a reflection of personality, creativity, and sometimes, pure eccentricity.

“Whether it’s a stiletto-shaped bathtub or a shark diving through a roof, these properties prove that the UK housing market is full of surprises, and we love celebrating the moments that make people stop, smile, and share.”