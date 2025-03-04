RLAM Appoints Lee Hollingworth as DC and Retirement Proposition Director

Royal London Asset Management announces the appointment of Lee Hollingworth as DC and Retirement Proposition Director. In this newly created role, Lee will report to Susan Spiller, Head of Proposition, and will work across both Royal London Asset Management and Royal London Mutual Insurance Society. His focus will be on developing innovative pension propositions for both Royal London’s members and Defined Benefit (DB) and Defined Contribution (DC) clients.

Lee brings extensive industry expertise, with over two decades of experience in pensions and retirement solutions. He was most recently Head of UK Retirement at Franklin Templeton, where he gained valuable asset management insights into retirement solutions. Prior to that, he spent more than 13 years at Hymans Robertson, where he was a Partner and Head of DC Consulting, advising some of the UK’s largest pension schemes.

Susan Spiller, Head of Proposition at Royal London Asset Management, commented:

“This is a pivotal time for the pensions market and Lee’s deep expertise of both DC and DB schemes, coupled with his strategic approach, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our pension proposition. We are committed to helping pension savers achieve the best possible outcomes in retirement, and Lee’s appointment reinforces our focus on delivering market-leading solutions for our members and clients.”

Lee Hollingworth, DC and Retirement Proposition Director, Royal London Asset Management, added:

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Royal London, it’s a business that I have always admired, and one that genuinely puts its customers first. It comes at a time when the needs of DC investors are paramount. I look forward to developing solutions to support our customers achieve their best outcomes.”

Royal London has a proud history of delivering positive outcomes for its members and clients. Lee’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its retirement solutions, particularly as the DC market continues to grow. With evolving regulatory changes and increasing demand for effective retirement strategies, Royal London is well-positioned to support pension savers at every stage of their journey.