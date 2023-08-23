Robeco publishes the second Big Book of Sustainable Investment

Robeco has published the second edition of its comprehensive manual, the Big Book of Sustainable Investing (SI). This publication provides insights into how investors can approach SI, and details Robeco’s sustainable practices. It offers solutions to navigate complex sustainability topics, including the net-zero transition and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The first Big Book of SI was published five years ago and became one of Robeco’s most downloaded publications, establishing its significance. Over the last few years, the world has experienced major health, geopolitical, and climate-related events. These events have illustrated how quickly risks can materialize and spread with serious impacts on supply chains and economies. We have witnessed the interconnectedness of environmental and social issues and this has created greater interest, and a more intense focus on sustainability in investments.

Recent studies reveal that humanity is consuming natural resources 1.75 times faster than the planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. We cannot change the past, however, there is an opportunity to chart a different course to avoid catastrophic outcomes in the future. The Big Book of SI explores three global challenges – climate change, biodiversity loss, and human rights – to illustrate the need for integrating sustainability into investment decisions. Sustainable Investing contributes to mitigating risks, generating investment returns, and driving positive change through the alignment of portfolios with real-world impact.

Worldwide, approximately USD 35 trillion is invested sustainably across five major markets. SI growth is expected to continue because it is seen as being financially relevant and with a growing client base and increasing societal expectations, SI investing continues to gather regulatory support.

Mark van der Kroft, Chief Investment Officer Robeco: “Sustainability has been integral to Robeco’s investment philosophy for decades. We firmly believe in safeguarding economic, environmental, and social assets to ensure a healthy planet where people can thrive for generations to come. As SI pioneers and investment engineers, we strive to lead the way in uncovering new opportunities for investors, and promoting a sustainable future for both business and society. This commitment as well as the support to our clients wherever they are on their sustainability journey, is reflected in our second Big Book of SI.”

The 135-page book, filled with research-driven insights, is now available on Robeco’s website (attached).