Rosemount Financial Solutions continues growth with new advisers

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection, and financial planning network, has continued its strong growth trajectory into 2025, welcoming seven new adviser firms to the network during the first quarter of the year.

The latest additions underline Rosemount’s ongoing commitment to supporting quality advisers and firms in building thriving businesses, backed by a flexible and supportive network infrastructure.

The new advisers joining Rosemount between January and March 2025 are:

Alistair Briggs, Briggs Financial Advice

Mike Carter, Contractor Financial

Jude Dawute, Benjamin House

Bob Ferris, Rosemount Mortgage Planning

Joe Iannelli, Oakhill Wealth & Pensions

Ben Mulroney, Williamson & Croft Wealth Management

Katherine Webster, Paragon Financial Solutions

Each new addition boosts the level of experience and expertise across key areas of financial planning, mortgage advice, pensions, and protection provided by members of the Rosemount network.

Recent independent analysis by Network Consulting found that Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) enjoyed the second highest growth in adviser numbers in percentage terms of any network in the first quarter of 2025.

Jude Dawute, Managing Director of Benjamin House, said:

“My first few months at Rosemount have been really positive. The team has been incredibly supportive, and their collaborative approach has made it easy to integrate with providers and get business flowing. Thanks to Rosemount, Benjamin House has hit the ground running.”

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), commented:

“We’re delighted to welcome our raft of new advisers. Each of these embodies the client-first ethos that sits at the heart of our network. At Rosemount, we are proud to offer a genuinely supportive and flexible environment that allows advisers to grow their businesses on their own terms, backed by outstanding compliance, marketing, and operational support.

“Advisers choose Rosemount because we combine the independence they value with the infrastructure they need to thrive, such as through readily-available support, first-class training, or access to an exceptional panel of lenders and providers. As we are not vertically integrated, or have loaded premiums, Rosemount is a truly independent network. We look forward to working closely with our new joiners and helping them achieve their ambitions.”

As well as attracting new advisers, Rosemount has also taken steps to recognise and reward the progress of existing members of the team, with a host of promotions to the senior team announced last month.

Zac Bawa and Jacob Bawa have been promoted to Sales Director and Operations Director respectively, while Anne Sykes has moved to Strategic Adviser Manager, and Callum Wilkinson has been taken on the role of Strategic Relationship Manager.

The network has enjoyed an exceptionally strong start to the year, with revenues up by 38% year-on-year. This follows a record-breaking 2024, in which revenues rose by 25% on the previous year.

For more information on Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, visit https://rosemountfs-ifa.co.uk.