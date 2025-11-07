Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) adds 16 new advisers in growth drive

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection, and financial planning network, added 16 new advisers to its ranks in Q3, representing another quarter of strong growth.

The network continues to attract adviser talent from across the country, whether they are already appointed representatives (AR) or moving away from being directly authorised (DA). The new additions cover the full spectrum of financial advice, with eight financial planners and eight mortgage and protection advisers.

The new advisers joining Rosemount during Q3 are:

Leigh Bailey, Blackstar Mortgages

Chris Exley, Caer IFA

Morris Williams-Brown, Foundations Financial Planning

Samson Godfri Gnanasegaran, Godfrey Financial Solutions

Leo Dan, Goldwater Financial

Adebisi Adebayo, Mor-Invest

Liam Harvey, Paladin Financial Consultancy

Suhani Gulati, Prosper Mortgage Solutions

Nouran Moustafa, Roxton Wealth

Nick Turkington, Turkington Davis

Craig Poulter, Venture Wealth Management

Matt Edwards, Edward Coombs

Merrick Platts, Merrick Platts Financial Solutions

Saniye Akbulut, N&K Financial Services

Fabio Silva Dias, Stalwart Holdings

Mike Lavin, Wealth Guide

So far in 2025 Rosemount has seen a striking level of growth, with recent analysis from Network Consulting showing that, in the year to date, the network has enjoyed net growth of 23.5%.

As well as adding new advisers, Rosemount has also significantly increased its lender and provider panels. In recent months April Mortgages, Afin Bank, Offa and Norton Home Loans have all been added to the panel, providing advisers with even more options for their clients.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said:

“Rosemount is going from strength to strength, with yet more top quality advisers joining the network. Our personal approach and focus on delivering bespoke training helps advisers build their skills and business, while the ability to quickly onboard advisers means there is little to no impact on their cashflow while joining the network, a key consideration for any adviser.”

Suhani Gulati, founder of Prosper Mortgage Solutions, commented:

“The support from the wider Rosemount team has been nothing short of brilliant. I genuinely didn’t expect the process of becoming a broker and helping clients so quickly to feel this easy and enjoyable. It’s been such a rewarding experience already, and I’m excited to keep learning and growing within the network.

“Joining the Rosemount network has been a truly positive experience, with great ongoing training, amazing support through regular 1:1 sessions and a genuine sense of belonging to a bigger family thanks to all the exciting events they host.”

Merrick Platts, owner of Merrick Platts Financial Services, added:

“I was looking for a change in my business to work with like minded independent advisers to enable me to give quality unrestricted advice to my clients and Rosemount have allowed me to do this. My onboarding was carried out really speedily, ensuring limited interruption to my business.”

For more information on Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, visit https://rosemountfs-ifa.co.uk.