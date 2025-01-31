Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) announces Atom bank partnership 

Brandon Russell

·

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection and financial planning network, has added Atom bank to its lender panel. 

The partnership will open up access to Atom bank’s full range of mortgage products for Rosemount’s growing team of advisers. 

App-based Atom bank is the highest rated UK bank on Trustpilot, and has topped the bank category in the Smart Money People Mortgage Lender Benchmark for three consecutive editions. 

It provides residential mortgages for both Prime and Near Prime borrowers, as well as commercial mortgages which enjoy bespoke pricing. 

 
 

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, commented:  “Atom bank is a lender that has caught the eye of many mortgage brokers over the last few years, so I’m delighted to have them on the Rosemount panel. I know that our advisers will welcome working with a lender so committed to dramatically improving the timescales involved with mortgage applications, as well as delivering for borrowers who have a less than perfect credit rating.” 

David Castling, Head of Intermediary Distribution at Atom bank, added: “We are excited to be working with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA). It’s a network with a growing profile in the mortgage market, and – like Atom bank – is committed to incorporating technology wherever possible in order to deliver a faster and more satisfying experience to borrowers.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts