Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) announces Atom bank partnership 

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection and financial planning network, has added Atom bank to its lender panel.

The partnership will open up access to Atom bank’s full range of mortgage products for Rosemount’s growing team of advisers.

App-based Atom bank is the highest rated UK bank on Trustpilot, and has topped the bank category in the Smart Money People Mortgage Lender Benchmark for three consecutive editions.

It provides residential mortgages for both Prime and Near Prime borrowers, as well as commercial mortgages which enjoy bespoke pricing.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, commented: “Atom bank is a lender that has caught the eye of many mortgage brokers over the last few years, so I’m delighted to have them on the Rosemount panel. I know that our advisers will welcome working with a lender so committed to dramatically improving the timescales involved with mortgage applications, as well as delivering for borrowers who have a less than perfect credit rating.”

David Castling, Head of Intermediary Distribution at Atom bank, added: “We are excited to be working with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA). It’s a network with a growing profile in the mortgage market, and – like Atom bank – is committed to incorporating technology wherever possible in order to deliver a faster and more satisfying experience to borrowers.”