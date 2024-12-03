Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) puts focus on technology with new hires

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection and financial planning network, has bolstered its ranks with a series of new hires aimed at delivering a higher standard of technical support to advisers and their clients.

Hrutuja Patnekar joins as Full Stack Developer, having recently graduated with an MSc in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the University of St Andrews. In her new role, she will be tasked with integrating and leveraging AI into the innovative tools provided by the network, in order to streamline workflows and help advisers deliver exceptional, data-driven services to their clients.

This includes the development of a chatbot for advisers, which will act as a digital assistant, retrieving real-time client data, summarising market trends and providing actionable recommendations.

She is joined at Rosemount by Ash Yavari, an experienced UX/UI Designer who graduated as a product designer and has worked as a designer for Watchshop and Norwegianlog. Ash will be tasked with designing the new website and ensuring that Rosemount’s advisers enjoy an optimised, smooth experience when using any of the network’s tools or portals.

Rounding out the new recruits is Calum Anderson, a journalism graduate, who takes up the role of Social Media and Marketing Assistant. Calum will be working with Rosemount’s advisers, helping them to maximise their effectiveness on social media and assist with their marketing needs.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said:

“I am delighted to welcome Hrutuja, Ash and Calum to the Rosemount family. As a network we are passionate about investing in the technology and processes which will help our advisers be more efficient and deliver a higher standard of support to their clients. There’s no question that AI has a big role to play in the future of financial advice, and we want to be at the forefront of integrating it where it can be most effective. Similarly, by boosting our designer ranks we can ensure that our advisers and their clients enjoy a smooth, slick journey, while also delivering the sort of personalised social media and marketing guidance which will help advisers connect with a new generation of clients.

“It’s been an extraordinary year of growth for Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), but we have no intention to stand still. We have seen so much interest from advisers because of the family feel that we have built, making each adviser feel truly welcomed and valued. We will continue to invest wherever possible to help our advisers reach their potential and deliver the most efficient service possible for their clients.”