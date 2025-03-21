Royal London and Turn2us extend partnership to break down barriers to financial insecurity with £2 million donation

Royal London, the UK’s largest life, pensions and investment mutual, today announces a £2 million boost to its partnership with Turn2us, a leading charity dedicated to ending financial insecurity in the UK.

Royal London has contributed over £1.4 million to the partnership since the collaboration began in 2021, primarily supporting the Turn2us helpline, which provides vital, immediate, assistance to those struggling financially.

Building on the success of the past three years, Royal London plans to support with an additional £2 million over the next three years. Aligned to its purpose1, Royal London’s social impact strategy focuses on helping people to build financial resilience through its Changemakers programme, its initiative with Cancer Research UK, and its existing partnership with Turn2us.

This renewed collaboration aims to tackle the stigma surrounding financial insecurity through research, advocacy and supporting the development of a collaborative advice network: a digital-first support network combining Turn2us’s tools and information with subject-specific expertise from trusted, specialist organisations.

Commenting, Barry O’Dwyer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Royal London said:

“We know that many people don’t like to ask for support or help from friends or family, even if they need it. It’s important that we normalise accessing financial support by removing any associated stigmas, and our work with Turn2us does just that.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership to address the barriers that prevent individuals from achieving financial stability in everyday life. By investing in research and new technology, we hope to improve the support available and empower those in need.”

Tom Lawson, CEO of Turn2us, added:

“We are incredibly proud of our flagship partnership with Royal London, which began in 2020. Royal London’s support has taken our work to a new level, helping us to reach hundreds of thousands more people through our helpline, information, grants and digital tools. Behind every benefits calculation is a person more confident to claim social security so they can thrive. Behind every grant is a person breathing a sigh of relief.

“Financial insecurity cannot be solved by any single organisation or approach. That said, we know that stigma around financial insecurity prevents people from accessing the support they need. With Royal London’s mutual status and influential position in financial services, we aim to inspire sector-wide and cross-industry change.”