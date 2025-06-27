Royal London secures BPA transaction with Milliken Industrials Limited Pension Plan

Royal London, the UK’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment provider, continues its momentum in the Bulk Purchase Annuity (BPA) market with this buy-in transaction with the Milliken Industrials Limited Pension Plan.

The Trustees were advised by Barnett Waddingham and Eversheds Sutherland for this sole insurer process, which secures the pensions of around 500 Plan members. Royal London, the only customer-owned mutual insurance company operating within the BPA market, was advised by Mayer Brown.

Commenting on the transaction, Moin Patala, BPA Origination Lead at Royal London said:

“We worked in close alignment with the trustees and Barnett Waddingham throughout the project and we now look forward to welcoming the 500 members of the Milliken Industrials Limited Pension Plan to Royal London. Together we fostered a collaborative and transparent relationship built on shared respect and purpose.

“As we grow and evolve our BPA business, it’s really rewarding to see our mutual status continuing to attract trustees, allowing us to deliver strong partnerships and security for their members for decades into the future.”

Commenting on the transaction, Adam Walker, Risk Transfer Partner at Barnett Waddingham said:

“There is nothing better than arranging a deal which meets the client’s key requirements and means good news for everyone involved. This was our first signed transaction with Royal London, whose pragmatism and spirit of collaboration with us were key to getting the right deal to secure benefits for the Plan’s members.”

Commenting on the transaction, a spokesperson for the Trustees said:

“The Trustees are excited to be able to announce the securing of pensions for all members with Royal London. This is a great outcome for our members, who will benefit from the added long-term security offered by the insurer. The success of this transaction is a result of huge efforts and great collaboration from our advisers Barnett Waddingham and Eversheds, together with excellent support from the Royal London team.”

Commenting on the transaction, a spokesperson for Milliken Industrials Limited said:

“We are delighted to see the successful completion of this transaction. Particularly as the chosen insurer, Royal London, is a mutual society insurer, and in many ways mirrors the ethics and values on which Milliken prides itself as a business.”