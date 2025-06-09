Royal London strengthens its protection team with appointment of Setul Mehta  

Royal London has appointed Setul Mehta as it continues to build out its protection proposition team.

Mehta brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the business, having previously worked across a number of senior roles at AIG Life and The Openwork Partnership. He moves to Royal London having most recently founded SM Advice, a social media management company.

Mehta will be the ‘Take to Market Lead’ for protection, reporting to Fi Wynn, head of proposition at Royal London, who commented:

“Setul is a great enhancement to our protection team and further strengthens the breadth and depth of talent we have. He will bring new perspective and energy to complement our existing team to help deliver our ambitious plans.”

Setul Mehta added:

“Royal London has a powerful story to tell in protection and I’m thrilled to step into this role to bring that story to life, connecting with advisers, their clients, the industry, and the mutual as a whole. This role will support closer alignment with our pensions and investments teams, helping to unlock holistic protection advice whilst complementing core client needs, in turn reducing the protection gap.”