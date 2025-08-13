Rumoured lifetime gifting cap risks stifling intergenerational support and adding complexity to tax system

With many rumours circulating in the national media around the implementation of a cap on lifetime gifting, first reported by the Guardian, Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, has shared some of her initial thoughts about the idea as follows:

Reports that the Treasury is considering a lifetime cap on the value of gifts a person can make before death without incurring inheritance tax (IHT) would represent a fundamental change to the way families pass on wealth. Such a cap would bring more gifts into scope for IHT and could capture not just large transfers designed to reduce tax bills but also modest, routine support between family members.

More people are already being drawn into the IHT net due to frozen thresholds, rising property values and, from 2027, unused pensions being brought into scope. At the same time in recent years, the cost of living has squeezed household finances and families increasingly want and need to help each other financially. Quilter’s research shows UK retirees gift around £2,500 a year to loved ones, much of it to help with education and living costs.

Introducing a lifetime cap would be a significant departure from current policy. The UK has never had such a limit, and if it were set too low it could affect a large number of middle-class estates, particularly in areas where property wealth alone can easily breach frozen thresholds. Tracking a lifetime cap could prove administratively complex, requiring HMRC to hold long-term records of gifts across decades and potentially leading to disputes where records are incomplete.

There is also the risk of unintended behavioural shifts. A cap might encourage people to make large gifts earlier in life to use up their allowance, potentially moving significant assets out of their control before they are financially ready. Others might explore more structured planning options, such as trusts, which can offer greater flexibility and control over how assets are managed and distributed. While these arrangements may involve professional advice, they can also provide long-term benefits, including safeguarding wealth for future generations and ensuring that gifts align with broader financial and family goals. However, whether these could be utilised would depend on how the rules are set out if changed.

If a lifetime cap is introduced, it must be designed in a way that recognises the positive role intergenerational transfers play in supporting younger generations. Without careful thresholds and exemptions, a cap risks discouraging these transfers, limiting the flow of wealth through the economy, and unfairly penalising families who make regular small gifts over many years.

Any review of gifting rules should be considered alongside the outdated gifting allowances, which have been frozen for over 40 years. Reform should be proportionate and targeted at genuine avoidance, while ensuring families can continue to provide support without fear that normal acts of generosity will be swept into the IHT net. The Office of Tax Simplification has previously recommended shortening the gifting window from seven years to five and abolishing taper relief to make the system simpler. A lifetime cap could move in the opposite direction, adding complexity at a time when simplification is sorely needed.