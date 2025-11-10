Salary sacrifice plans risk undermining positive progress

Over the weekend, rumours emerged that the Chancellor is planning to cap the tax benefits of salary sacrifice schemes at a new threshold of £2,000 above which pension contributions would incur National Insurance.

David Brooks, Head of Policy at leading independent financial services consultancy Broadstone, commented:

“The proposed £2,000 cap on salary sacrifice is a classic case of government departments not joining the dots.

“On one hand, the Pension Schemes Bill is packed with positive reforms: fewer schemes, larger asset pools, a unified value-for-money framework, and better support for savers both during the accumulation phase and as they transition into retirement.

“But this salary sacrifice change risks undermining that progress.

“It hits the pension growth phase directly. People will feel poorer and many will reduce their contributions. Inertia might help some stay the course, but others, especially those aiming to save enough for a decent retirement, may scale back. Employers will also feel the pinch.

“Lower earners and those on auto-enrolment minimums may not notice much. But anyone contributing meaningfully, often encouraged by planners and policy alike, will.”