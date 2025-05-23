Saltus to acquire specialist financial planning business Delta Financial Management

Saltus, the wealth management and financial planning business, has announced the acquisition of Delta Financial Management (“Delta”), a specialist financial planning business advising on over £400 million of client assets.

Delta provides high-quality financial advice to more than 500 clients, with a particular focus on advising business owners, media and entertainment industry clients, and airline professionals. Based in Hertfordshire, Delta was founded in 1980 and supports clients across all areas of their financial lives, offering bespoke planning through a collaborative, team-based approach.

The acquisition represents the next step in Saltus’ long-term strategy of expanding its financial planning capabilities through the integration of high-quality, client-centric businesses. The addition of Delta further strengthens Saltus’ presence in the regions Delta serves and enhances its overall advisory proposition.

Michael Stimpson Partner with responsibility for growth at Saltus, said: “Delta is a high-calibre business with a strong advice-led culture, excellent financials and a clear commitment to delivering long-term value to clients. This acquisition is a natural fit for Saltus and aligns with our ambition to grow by partnering with firms who share our values and focus on client outcomes. We are delighted to welcome the team to Saltus.”

Amin Malik, Director at Delta Financial Management, said: “We are proud to have built a business rooted in integrity, technical excellence and genuine care for our clients. Saltus shares that philosophy and brings additional scale, capability and investments in technology that existing and future clients will certainly benefit from. We’re excited about what we can achieve together in the years ahead.”

Jarrod Ellis, Director at Delta Financial Management, said: “Our partnership with Saltus will allow us to take our business to another level in terms of our client offering and allow us to spend more time with our clients which is very important to us.”

The integration process is expected to complete within 12 months. Delta’s team of 9 people will remain in place, with Directors Jarrod Ellis and Amin Malik becoming Partners at Saltus. Clients of Delta will continue to work with their current advisers and support teams, with the added benefit of Saltus’ additional infrastructure and expertise.