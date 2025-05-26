Sandbanks tops the charts as Britain’s priciest seaside spot

Sandbanks has once again claimed the crown as Britain’s most expensive coastal location.

New research from Lloyds reveals the average home in the exclusive Dorset enclave now costs £965,708, a drop of 3% (£33,595) compared to last year – though it still puts Sandbanks firmly at the top of the coastal property league, which is dominated by locations in the South West.

Where else makes the list?

2. Salcombe, Devon – £826,159

Salcombe combines estuary views with a lively town centre full of galleries and boutiques.

3. Padstow, Cornwall – £715,974

This foodie hotspot is famed for its harbour charm and seafood scene, with daily catches served up in award-winning restaurants.

4. Aldeburgh, Suffolk – £619,693

Known for its artsy vibe and distinctive architecture, Aldeburgh offers a quieter, cultured coastal escape.

What makes Sandbanks so desirable?

· Golden beaches: Sandbanks boasts some of the finest sandy beaches in the UK, with crystal-clear waters and excellent facilities for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports.

· Luxury living: It’s renowned for its high-end properties, featuring some of the most expensive homes in the country, attracting celebrities, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth buyers.

· Dining and leisure: The peninsula is home to a variety of upscale restaurants, cafes and bars, providing a vibrant dining and nightlife scene.

Coastal prices dip slightly, but long-term gains remain strong

Across Britain, the average price of a home by the sea now stands at £295,991 – down 1% year-on-year.

Despite this recent, small dip, prices in coastal towns are up by 18% over the past five years. In premium locations, it’s an increase of 37% – adding £168,408 to the cost of a typical high-end coastal home. St Mawes in the South West saw the biggest increase over this period, adding £222,602 (+68%) to the price of the typical property.

Brighton saw the highest combined value of coastal home purchases over the last year, with deals totalling just over £927 million. This was following by Plymouth (£810 million) and Poole (£802 million). Overall, the housing market for coastal locations in Great Britain was worth around £21 billion last year.

Plymouth also saw the biggest number of transactions (3,258), followed by Bournemouth (2,195) and Brighton (1,982).

Where is it more affordable to live by the coast?

Scotland dominates the list of most affordable coastal towns, with all 10 of the cheapest spots located north of the border.

Top of the list is Campbeltown, on the scenic Kintyre Peninsula, where the average home costs just £103,078 – down 11% in the past year. Once dubbed the whisky capital of the world, Campbeltown offers dramatic coastal views and access to the islands of Islay, Jura and Arran.

It’s followed by Rothesay (£111,764), Millport (£114,008) and Port Bannatyne (£115,421) – all island communities on Scotland’s west coast, nestled within the sheltered waters of the Firth of Clyde.

Outside of Scotland, the least expensive location in England is Newbiggin-By-The-Sea in the North East, while in Wales it is Prestatyn.

Most and least expensive coastal towns in each region

Coastal location Average house price 2024 East Midlands Chapel St Leonards £214,802 Skegness £202,559 East of England Aldeburgh £619,693 Lowestoft £238,372 North East Whitley Bay £310,918 Newbiggin-By-The-Sea £132,863 North West Grange-Over-Sands £308,419 Fleetwood £146,338 Scotland St Andrews £458,381 Campbeltown £103,078 South East Lymington £608,253 East Cowes £239,605 South West Sandbanks £965,708 Plymouth £248,668 Wales The Mumbles £417,043 Prestatyn £192,331 Yorkshire and The Humber Whitby/Robin Hood’s Bay £299,161 Withernsea £148,402

Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2024

Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages, Lloyds, said:

“Coastal living continues to hold a special appeal – whether it’s the lure of sea views, sandy beaches, or a slower pace of life. Our latest research shows the most exclusive seaside spots – like Sandbanks – still command premium prices.

“In some of the UK’s most desirable coastal towns, average prices have dipped slightly over the past year. But, over the longer term, values remain significantly higher – especially in the South West, where demand from lifestyle movers continues to shape the market.

“At the other end of the scale, there are still pockets of real affordability – particularly in Scotland, where buyers can find coastal homes for a fraction of the price. For those willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots, there are some hidden gems offering great value and a strong sense of community.

“It’s also important to recognise that not all coastal areas share the same fortunes. Some seaside towns face significant challenges, from seasonal economies to a lack of affordable housing for local people.”

Data tables

Table 1: Britain’s most expensive coastal locations

Coastal location Region Average house price 2024 Sandbanks South West £965,708 Salcombe South West £826,159 Padstow South West £715,974 Aldeburgh East of England £619,693 Lymington South East £608,253 St Mawes South West £552,198 Lyme Regis South West £531,815 Budleigh Salterton South West £496,998 Dartmouth South West £495,643 Kingsbridge South West £484,986

Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2024

Table 2: Britain’s least expensive coastal locations

Coastal location Region Average house price 2024 Campbeltown Scotland £103,078 Rothesay Scotland £111,764 Millport Scotland £114,008 Port Bannatyne Scotland £115,421 Girvan Scotland £116,211 Greenock Scotland £117,751 Ardrossan Scotland £124,532 Wick Scotland £126,708 Stranraer Scotland £128,888 Saltcoats Scotland £129,194

Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2024

Table 3: England and Wales’ least expensive coastal locations

Coastal location Region Average house price 2024 Newbiggin-By-The-Sea North East £132,863 Fleetwood North West £146,338 Blackpool North West £146,764 Withernsea Yorkshire and The Humber £148,402 Maryport North West £153,243 Seaham North East £157,100 Blyth North East £158,265 Hartlepool North East £158,271 Cleethorpes Yorkshire and The Humber £166,909 Whitehaven North West £170,673

Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025

Table 4: Biggest price increases in coastal locations 2023 vs 2024

Coastal location Region Average house price 2023 Average house price 2024 1-year change Gourock Scotland £141,278 £175,660 +24% St Mawes South West £466,758 £552,198 +18% Seaham North East £137,483 £157,100 +14% Seaton South West £313,436 £357,515 +14% Montrose Scotland £131,342 £148,638 +13% Llanfairpwllgwyngyll Wales £237,770 £266,746 +12% Banff Scotland £131,191 £146,996 +12% Peterhead Scotland £132,030 £147,859 +12% Saltcoats Scotland £115,372 £129,194 +12% Rothesay Scotland £101,477 £111,764 +10% All coastal locations GB £299,940 £295,991 -1%

Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2024 and January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2023 and 2024

Table 5: Biggest price increases in coastal locations 2019 vs 2024

Coastal location Region Average house price 2019 Average house price 2024 5-year change St Mawes South West £329,597 £552,198 +68% Anstruther Scotland £176,073 £267,367 +52% Newbiggin-By-The-Sea North East £88,104 £132,863 +51% Burntisland Scotland £152,987 £226,743 +48% Lossiemouth Scotland £133,564 £197,823 +48% Troon Scotland £148,942 £217,887 +46% Eyemouth Scotland £135,754 £192,655 +42% Dingwall Scotland £128,353 £179,774 +40% West Kilbride Scotland £171,999 £240,349 +40% Dunbar Scotland £209,872 £292,073 +39% All coastal locations GB £251,147 £295,991 +18%

Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2020 and January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2019 and 2024