Sandbanks tops the charts as Britain’s priciest seaside spot

Sandbanks has once again claimed the crown as Britain’s most expensive coastal location.
New research from Lloyds reveals the average home in the exclusive Dorset enclave now costs £965,708, a drop of 3% (£33,595) compared to last year – though it still puts Sandbanks firmly at the top of the coastal property league, which is dominated by locations in the South West.
Where else makes the list?
2. Salcombe, Devon – £826,159
Salcombe combines estuary views with a lively town centre full of galleries and boutiques.
3. Padstow, Cornwall – £715,974
This foodie hotspot is famed for its harbour charm and seafood scene, with daily catches served up in award-winning restaurants.
4. Aldeburgh, Suffolk – £619,693
Known for its artsy vibe and distinctive architecture, Aldeburgh offers a quieter, cultured coastal escape.
What makes Sandbanks so desirable?
· Golden beaches: Sandbanks boasts some of the finest sandy beaches in the UK, with crystal-clear waters and excellent facilities for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports.
· Luxury living: It’s renowned for its high-end properties, featuring some of the most expensive homes in the country, attracting celebrities, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth buyers.
· Dining and leisure: The peninsula is home to a variety of upscale restaurants, cafes and bars, providing a vibrant dining and nightlife scene.
Coastal prices dip slightly, but long-term gains remain strong
Across Britain, the average price of a home by the sea now stands at £295,991 – down 1% year-on-year.
Despite this recent, small dip, prices in coastal towns are up by 18% over the past five years. In premium locations, it’s an increase of 37% – adding £168,408 to the cost of a typical high-end coastal home. St Mawes in the South West saw the biggest increase over this period, adding £222,602 (+68%) to the price of the typical property.
Brighton saw the highest combined value of coastal home purchases over the last year, with deals totalling just over £927 million. This was following by Plymouth (£810 million) and Poole (£802 million). Overall, the housing market for coastal locations in Great Britain was worth around £21 billion last year.
Plymouth also saw the biggest number of transactions (3,258), followed by Bournemouth (2,195) and Brighton (1,982).
Where is it more affordable to live by the coast?
Scotland dominates the list of most affordable coastal towns, with all 10 of the cheapest spots located north of the border.
Top of the list is Campbeltown, on the scenic Kintyre Peninsula, where the average home costs just £103,078 – down 11% in the past year. Once dubbed the whisky capital of the world, Campbeltown offers dramatic coastal views and access to the islands of Islay, Jura and Arran.
It’s followed by Rothesay (£111,764), Millport (£114,008) and Port Bannatyne (£115,421) – all island communities on Scotland’s west coast, nestled within the sheltered waters of the Firth of Clyde.
Outside of Scotland, the least expensive location in England is Newbiggin-By-The-Sea in the North East, while in Wales it is Prestatyn.
Most and least expensive coastal towns in each region
|Coastal location
|Average house price 2024
|East Midlands
|Chapel St Leonards
|£214,802
|Skegness
|£202,559
|East of England
|Aldeburgh
|£619,693
|Lowestoft
|£238,372
|North East
|Whitley Bay
|£310,918
|Newbiggin-By-The-Sea
|£132,863
|North West
|Grange-Over-Sands
|£308,419
|Fleetwood
|£146,338
|Scotland
|St Andrews
|£458,381
|Campbeltown
|£103,078
|South East
|Lymington
|£608,253
|East Cowes
|£239,605
|South West
|Sandbanks
|£965,708
|Plymouth
|£248,668
|Wales
|The Mumbles
|£417,043
|Prestatyn
|£192,331
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Whitby/Robin Hood’s Bay
|£299,161
|Withernsea
|£148,402
Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2024
Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages, Lloyds, said:
“Coastal living continues to hold a special appeal – whether it’s the lure of sea views, sandy beaches, or a slower pace of life. Our latest research shows the most exclusive seaside spots – like Sandbanks – still command premium prices.
“In some of the UK’s most desirable coastal towns, average prices have dipped slightly over the past year. But, over the longer term, values remain significantly higher – especially in the South West, where demand from lifestyle movers continues to shape the market.
“At the other end of the scale, there are still pockets of real affordability – particularly in Scotland, where buyers can find coastal homes for a fraction of the price. For those willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots, there are some hidden gems offering great value and a strong sense of community.
“It’s also important to recognise that not all coastal areas share the same fortunes. Some seaside towns face significant challenges, from seasonal economies to a lack of affordable housing for local people.”
Data tables
Table 1: Britain’s most expensive coastal locations
|Coastal location
|Region
|Average house price 2024
|Sandbanks
|South West
|£965,708
|Salcombe
|South West
|£826,159
|Padstow
|South West
|£715,974
|Aldeburgh
|East of England
|£619,693
|Lymington
|South East
|£608,253
|St Mawes
|South West
|£552,198
|Lyme Regis
|South West
|£531,815
|Budleigh Salterton
|South West
|£496,998
|Dartmouth
|South West
|£495,643
|Kingsbridge
|South West
|£484,986
Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2024
Table 2: Britain’s least expensive coastal locations
|Coastal location
|Region
|Average house price 2024
|Campbeltown
|Scotland
|£103,078
|Rothesay
|Scotland
|£111,764
|Millport
|Scotland
|£114,008
|Port Bannatyne
|Scotland
|£115,421
|Girvan
|Scotland
|£116,211
|Greenock
|Scotland
|£117,751
|Ardrossan
|Scotland
|£124,532
|Wick
|Scotland
|£126,708
|Stranraer
|Scotland
|£128,888
|Saltcoats
|Scotland
|£129,194
Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2024
Table 3: England and Wales’ least expensive coastal locations
|Coastal location
|Region
|Average house price 2024
|Newbiggin-By-The-Sea
|North East
|£132,863
|Fleetwood
|North West
|£146,338
|Blackpool
|North West
|£146,764
|Withernsea
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|£148,402
|Maryport
|North West
|£153,243
|Seaham
|North East
|£157,100
|Blyth
|North East
|£158,265
|Hartlepool
|North East
|£158,271
|Cleethorpes
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|£166,909
|Whitehaven
|North West
|£170,673
Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2025
Table 4: Biggest price increases in coastal locations 2023 vs 2024
|Coastal location
|Region
|Average house price 2023
|Average house price 2024
|1-year change
|Gourock
|Scotland
|£141,278
|£175,660
|+24%
|St Mawes
|South West
|£466,758
|£552,198
|+18%
|Seaham
|North East
|£137,483
|£157,100
|+14%
|Seaton
|South West
|£313,436
|£357,515
|+14%
|Montrose
|Scotland
|£131,342
|£148,638
|+13%
|Llanfairpwllgwyngyll
|Wales
|£237,770
|£266,746
|+12%
|Banff
|Scotland
|£131,191
|£146,996
|+12%
|Peterhead
|Scotland
|£132,030
|£147,859
|+12%
|Saltcoats
|Scotland
|£115,372
|£129,194
|+12%
|Rothesay
|Scotland
|£101,477
|£111,764
|+10%
|All coastal locations GB
|£299,940
|£295,991
|-1%
Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2024 and January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2023 and 2024
Table 5: Biggest price increases in coastal locations 2019 vs 2024
|Coastal location
|Region
|Average house price 2019
|Average house price 2024
|5-year change
|St Mawes
|South West
|£329,597
|£552,198
|+68%
|Anstruther
|Scotland
|£176,073
|£267,367
|+52%
|Newbiggin-By-The-Sea
|North East
|£88,104
|£132,863
|+51%
|Burntisland
|Scotland
|£152,987
|£226,743
|+48%
|Lossiemouth
|Scotland
|£133,564
|£197,823
|+48%
|Troon
|Scotland
|£148,942
|£217,887
|+46%
|Eyemouth
|Scotland
|£135,754
|£192,655
|+42%
|Dingwall
|Scotland
|£128,353
|£179,774
|+40%
|West Kilbride
|Scotland
|£171,999
|£240,349
|+40%
|Dunbar
|Scotland
|£209,872
|£292,073
|+39%
|All coastal locations GB
|£251,147
|£295,991
|+18%
Source: Land Registry house price data 12 months to January 2020 and January 2025, Registers of Scotland full year 2019 and 2024