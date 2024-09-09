Sasha Dabliz appointed as Marketing & Communications Director at The Openwork Partnership

The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest financial services networks, announces the appointment of Sasha Dabliz as Marketing and Communications Director.

Sasha joins today from Waverton Investment Management, where she was Head of Marketing and responsible for the firm’s marketing and PR. She has a proven track record of building brands in the wealth and investment management sectors, with her expertise spanning across large-scale campaigns, content marketing, digital marketing and social media management.

With over 25 years of experience, Sasha has also held senior roles at Schroders, Rothschild & Co, and Canaccord Genuity, bringing in significant knowledge of marketing and communications in financial services.

Commenting on the appointment, Stuart Dodson, Managing Director, said: “We are pleased to welcome Sasha to The Openwork Partnership. Her extensive experience in building brands, managing large-scale campaigns and marketing investment and wealth management services will be instrumental in helping us achieve our business objectives as we progress into the next strategic phase.

Sasha Dabliz, Marketing and Communications Director, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Openwork where I can contribute to the growth and evolution of the business. I look forward to working closely with all our stakeholders and helping advisers create good outcomes for their clients in an ever-changing landscape.”