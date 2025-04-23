Saturn refreshes brand as client numbers double in three months

Saturn is now the AI and data partner to more than 350 advice firms, having doubled its client numbers in just over three months.

The technology company has refreshed its brand to place a renewed focus on its clients and their stories as the business continues to grow rapidly.

The refresh includes an updated website, a new logo and short film ‘The State of AI in Advice’.

A podcast series will also be released in the coming weeks which will share experiences of how advice firms are scaling with technology.

Saturn helps advice firms drive efficiency by automating manual tasks across the advice journey, including capturing high quality data from client meetings and documents, report writing and maintaining a single source of truth across adviser tech stacks.

This frees up valuable time to allow advice professionals to focus more of their attention on existing clients and attracting new ones.

Saturn now works with over 350 advice firms, supporting more than 800 advisers, paraplanners, compliance and support staff.

Amal Jolly, chief executive and co-founder of Saturn said: “We founded Saturn because we want to expand access to high-quality, human led advice. The human relationship is crucial in financial planning so we aim to create technology to support and amplify advice teams so they can give the best advice possible.

“We want to play our part in helping to reduce the advice gap so more people can benefit from the peace of mind that comes from the trust and partnership developed between financial advisers and their clients.

“Inefficiencies around data collection, data quality and a great deal of time being spent on manual tasks which could be automated is holding advice firms back from unlocking their true potential.”

In a short film on Saturn’s new website, leading voices from the advice community speak about the headwinds facing advisers, how AI is helping them overcome challenges and their predictions for the future of the advice profession.

Alan Smith, chief executive of Capital Asset Management said: “People work in financial planning, in my experience, because they enjoy the human connection, they enjoy the human interaction and they enjoy helping people.

“The thing that often gets in the way of that is all of the report writing, the analysis, the spreadsheets, the data – all really important but it takes a lot of time.

“The opportunity now exists to leverage the current value of your business to improve revenue, to improve profitability and create greater enterprise value for your company.

“I genuinely think that we’re at the beginning of a golden age for real financial planning and the positive impact that it can make throughout society.”

Tracey Corbett, head of technology and process at Cooper Parry Wealth added: “At the moment, there’s minimal integration across our systems and we see AI bridging those gaps.

“Since implementing AI, the feedback from the team has been great. They absolutely love the technology and there’s definitely been a buzz since implementation.”

In its upcoming podcast series ‘Horizon’, Saturn explores the AI adoption process with leading advice firms – shining a light on how they brought their teams on the journey with them and measured success. By bringing transparency to the process of AI adoption, Saturn seeks to give AI curious firms the confidence to take their first steps.

Saturn has also built a community of financial advisers who share experiences and knowledge with each other and provide valuable feedback to help the Saturn team develop new functionality.

The company plans to expand its programme of events, content and community activities to help firms break down the barriers to AI adoption and unlock their full potential.

Rohit Vaish, co-founder and president of Saturn said: “When we work with advice firms to implement AI we view their people, processes and technology holistically. We work very closely with our partners to ensure adoption of AI is successful across their whole business and no one is left behind.

“We’ve found clients are finding real value in our community Saturn Spaces – a space for knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning. We partner firms together to learn from each other’s working processes as well as giving our clients direct access to our product team and hosting Q&A sessions so they feel in control of their AI journey.

“Our brand refresh is a commitment to tell the human stories technology enables.”