Saturn strengthens support for advisers with first acquisition

Saturn, the AI and data partner to more than 350 advice firms has made its first acquisition having purchased Ateb Suitability from Thistle Group.

The deal sees Ateb’s team, known for its compliance and paraplanning expertise, join Saturn.

This brings more than 20 years of regulatory and technical know-how into Saturn’s AI-driven platform.

It will enhance Saturn’s ability to help advisers deliver clear, compliant-ready suitability reports and files with greater speed and confidence.

Saturn helps advice firms boost efficiency by automating manual tasks across the advice journey – from capturing high-quality client data to writing reports and syncing systems.

Built specifically for financial services, its AI now supports more than 1,300 UK advisers, along with their paraplanners, compliance and support teams.

Ateb Suitability has a long-standing track record of assisting advice firms through every major regulatory regime from RDR and MiFID II to the Consumer Duty.

It provides suitability report templates and writing tools to streamline the advice process which are automatically updated to meet the latest FCA requirements.

Under Saturn it will become Ateb Insights. The compliance and paraplanning technical support team joining Saturn will keep up to date with any tax and rule changes. Using their domain knowledge and expertise, they will be on hand to support firms in navigating the changing regulatory landscape and ensure their processes remain effective.

Ateb also has an extensive client review, suitability and reporting content library providing valuable resources for advice firms.

The acquisition will see Saturn welcome new clients, including high-profile wealth management firms and major IFA networks.

Amal Jolly, chief executive and co-founder of Saturn said: “This acquisition is about combining Ateb’s deep regulatory heritage with the power of Saturn’s AI and automation. Together, we assist firms in improving compliance and generating high-quality client reports more efficiently, ensuring they meet the latest regulatory standards. This will allow advisers to concentrate on what truly matters: their clients.

“But it’s not just about making things easy; they have to be done right. Advisers need to be confident that the information they provide to clients is accurate, straightforward and compliant.

“Ateb brings more than 20 years of regulatory expertise – the team has seen it all from RDR, MiFID right through until Consumer Duty and beyond.

“They are aware of the challenges advice firms face in keeping up with regulatory changes and so constantly look out for what is coming down the line, the emerging trends, the potential threats and opportunities to ensure advisers can get on with delivering quality advice to clients.”

He added: “We’re thrilled to welcome such an experienced group to the team. Their deep subject-matter expertise, built over two decades in financial advice and compliance, will strengthen Saturn’s proposition, helping us deliver more value to advisers and a more accessible experience for their clients. It perfectly fits our mission to make quality advice more accessible.”

Sophie Long, chief executive officer of Thistle Group, said: “Ateb Suitability has long been trusted by advisers for the quality of its support. With Saturn’s backing, the team can build on that strength and evolve the service for the next generation of advice firms, whilst enabling Thistle Group to focus on strategic growth initiatives into new sectors and services.

“We wish the team all the best for the future.”

As part of the acquisition, Saturn will continue to invest in the service, bringing in additional chartered regulatory, compliance and paraplanning specialists to expand the Ateb Insights team and deepen its bench of advisory expertise.

The firm is actively hiring. Interested candidates should email: careers@heysaturn.com

The financial terms of the Ateb Suitability deal have not been disclosed.