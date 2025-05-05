Scottish Friendly announces another year of strong performance, with over £50m sales

Scottish Friendly, the Glasgow-based mutual, proudly announces overall sales of £50.6m APE[2], marking the second-highest sales in its 163-year history. This achievement underscores the successful execution of the Society’s growth strategy and its commitment to delivering long-term value to its members.

Key highlights:

Sales Growth: Sales of Scottish Friendly’s own brand products saw significant growth, increasing by approximately 30% year-on-year, driven primarily by new ISA and Junior ISA business.

Sales of Scottish Friendly’s own brand products saw significant growth, increasing by approximately 30% year-on-year, driven primarily by new ISA and Junior ISA business. Member Benefits: The Society’s strong performance has enabled it to enhance member benefits, distributing £23.0m to eligible members, including £4.5m through its ProfitShare scheme in 2024.

The Society’s strong performance has enabled it to enhance member benefits, distributing £23.0m to eligible members, including £4.5m through its ProfitShare scheme in 2024. Financial Strength: The solvency position, as measured by Solvency II Pillar 1 capital, increased to a ratio of 216%, up 26% from the previous year, reflecting prudent financial management.

Assets Under Management: Total assets under management stood at £4.2bn, slightly down from the previous year due to investment market returns and the net impact of policyholder premiums and claims.

Scottish Friendly has, subject to regulatory approval, also recently announced the acquisition of pension and annuity in-payment books of business from Fidelity International. This marks another important step to grow the Society and deliver real value for its members. The acquisition consists of a book of unit-linked Section 32 pensions business comprising £2.14bn liabilities across 76 schemes and covering c40,000 policyholders, and the in-payment annuities book with liabilities of £7.3m and c1,000 annuitants.

In 2024, the Society also remained committed to making a positive impact in its local community, through continued partnerships with organisations such as Action for Children and Developing the Young Workforce. Some examples of contributions in 2024 were through the following funding and volunteering initiatives:

Supporting Action for Children in delivering the Wellbeing Programme by funding two part-time Wellbeing Practitioners

Raising over £12,000 at Action for Children’s annual flagship fundraiser Boycott Your Bed

Supporting our young apprentices through Developing the Young Workforce

The member owned mutual also continues to advocate for Junior ISA reform, calling for changes that would allow grandparents and other family members to open accounts on behalf of children—making it easier for families to build financial resilience for the next generation.

Stephen McGee, Scottish Friendly’s Chief Executive, said: “2024 marked another milestone in Scottish Friendly’s rich 163-year history, as we achieved our second-highest sales result to date and shared some profits with our eligible members. This is a testament to the strength of our strategy and unwavering focus on delivering meaningful value to our members. Our acquisition from Fidelity International builds on our recent performance and underlines our ambition to scale responsibly while remaining focused on member value.

Alan Rankine, Scottish Friendly’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “2024 has been another year of solid performance for Scottish Friendly, despite continued geopolitical and economic challenges. Our sales results demonstrate the strength of our business model, while our solvency ratio far exceeds our regulatory requirements, highlighting the financial resilience that underpins everything we do.

“We remain focused and confident in our ability to deliver on our strategic goals and continue supporting our members’ financial wellbeing.”