Scottish schoolgirls make final cut in prestigious investment competition

Eight teams of Scotland’s brightest young female students have secured their place in the finals of a nationwide competition aimed at encouraging more women to consider careers in investment management.

In an industry where just 12.1% of UK fund managers are women, this year has seen unprecedented engagement, with participants spanning 30 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Five teams from Fortrose Academy, High School of Dundee, Kingussie High School and Lossiemouth High School and Mearns Castle High School will compete in the senior category (ages 16-18), while four from Calderside Academy, Mearns Castle High School, Oban High School and St George’s School will battle it out in the junior category (ages 14-16) at the competition’s live final on March 7th. The judges were unable to whittle the senior shortlist down to the usual four contenders due to the incredibly high calibre of entries this year.

This year’s competition has seen significant growth in both participant numbers with a 32% increase in submissions from last year. Participants benefited from unique online Q&A opportunities with investor relations representatives from leading companies including AG Barr, Novo Nordisk, and Spotify, allowing them to gain deeper insights into the businesses they were analysing. These direct interactions provided a chance for young women to engage with senior corporate representatives, enhancing their understanding of company strategies and investment potential.

Helen Bradley, Future Asset CEO, said: “This year’s competition has reached unprecedented levels of quality, with a remarkable surge in enthusiasm from the younger participants and unwavering dedication from their teachers and coaches.

“It’s vital we continue to open doors for young women in investment management, where diverse perspectives lead to better decision-making and stronger outcomes. By supporting these talented students today, employers are helping to create a more dynamic and inclusive industry for tomorrow, while securing access to the widest possible pool of future talent.”

The Growing Future Assets Competition challenges participants to demonstrate their investment acumen through comprehensive research and pitch preparation. Teams of young women aged 14-18 select a company they believe represents a valuable long-term investment, conducting in-depth analysis and creating a detailed research report.

Each team must also develop a concise three-minute elevator pitch, presenting their investment case to a panel of professional judges from leading investment management firms. Throughout the process, participants receive mentorship from industry professionals, gaining insights into financial analysis, presentation skills, and potential career pathways in investment management.

Claire Shaw, Director, Investment Specialist at sponsor organisation Baillie Gifford said: “I am thrilled that this outstanding group of young women have reached the final. Coaching them has been a privilege. I was particularly impressed by their topical and thought-provoking questions, which reflect a natural curiosity – an essential quality for success as an investment analyst.

“Encouraging more young women to enter the investment industry is no mean feat. For many, it is a career that remains off their radar or one where women struggle to reach the top, shaped by a lack of female role models and longstanding perceptions of it being male-dominated. Future Asset addresses these challenges head-on, demonstrating that a career in investment is rewarding and accessible to all, not just a select few.”

The initiative comes at a crucial time, with recent research by Scottish Financial Enterprise finding that nearly 60% of 16-24-year-olds were unlikely to consider a job in this field. Since its launch, Future Asset has engaged with over 2,700 young women through the competition.

The winning senior finalist will secure £1,000 for their school, while the junior champion will receive £800. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Since its establishment in 2017, Future Asset has worked with 201 schools across Scotland, including 190 state secondary schools, representing 53% of the state secondary school sector.