Scottish Widows bolsters protection distribution team

Scottish Widows has strengthened its protection distribution team with three new appointments, aimed at bolstering its commitment to providing exceptional service and support for advisers and clients alike.

Heena Sandhu and Katie Dennehy have both joined as National Business Development Managers, while Jonathan Hall transitions into the role of Business Development Manager – Tele Digital. These appointments are part of a broader strategy to drive growth and enhance service delivery within the protection sector.

All three will report directly to Catherine Trimble, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, as they work to expand Scottish Widows’ presence in the market.

Heena Sandhu brings a wealth of experience from her previous role at Guardian, where she successfully managed high-value corporate partner accounts and played a pivotal role in email marketing, sales performance, and business quality.

Katie Dennehy, formerly of UnderwriteMe, brings strong expertise in brand activity and adviser and digital account management strategies, which will be invaluable in her new role.

Jonathan Hall, who has been with the protection team at Scottish Widows for four years as a Protection Specialist, has transitioned into his new role with a deep understanding of protection advice and a proven track record of supporting advisers.

With these strategic appointments, Scottish Widows is poised to further enhance its capabilities in the protection distribution space, reinforcing its dedication to providing top-tier service to its clients and partners.

Catherine Trimble, Head of Distribution (Protection) at Scottish Widows, said: “Supporting intermediaries and their clients to build greater financial resilience is at the heart of what we do, and our people are the driving force. Expanding the expertise and experience of our team underpins our long-term commitment to the market and I’m excited to bring Heena, Katie and Jonathan on board to help us continue innovating and growing.”