Scottish Widows launches a pre-application underwriting decision tool for advisers

A new pre-application underwriting decision tool can be accessed via the Scottish Widows dashboard and is the quickest and most accurate way for IFAs to get an indicative decision for their client. The tool also allows them to disclose multiple health conditions, lifestyle factors and family health conditions.

Paul Jenkin, Head of Protection Change at Scottish Widows, said: “Advisers are always keen to use simple and efficient ways to get the best outcomes for their clients. That’s why our new pre-application underwriting decision tool is more convenient for them, and offers accurate indicative decisions quickly, helping provide certainty of underwriting outcome across all of our protection products.

And this is just the start. We will carry on building on this capability throughout the year with more enhancements already in the pipeline to better support the ways advisors deal with us. These improvements will be centred on simplicity ensuring advisors have more time to focus on meaningful conversations with their clients.”