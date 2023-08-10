Scottish Widows Platform partners with Origo Integration Hub to deliver rapid progress on adviser CRM integrations

Scottish Widows Platform has partnered with the Origo Integration Hub to deliver time- and cost-saving data integrations with the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions that are essential to its adviser base.

The use of Origo Integration Hub, the industry-leading solution, has enabled Scottish Widows to rapidly accelerate the delivery of its connectivity ambitions across a range of key data services.

The Scottish Widows Platform is now live for Bulk Valuations via the Origo Integration Hub with the majority of CRM solutions, including: Benchmark; Wealthcraft; Dynamic Planner; Adviser Cloud; Moneyinfo; and Synaptic Pathways. Scottish Widows Platform will soon be live for Bulk Transaction History with Moneyinfo, while Openwork (ConcertHub) will soon be live for both Bulk Valuations and Bulk Transaction History.

This comprehensive line-up builds upon point-to-point integrations with Intelliflo and IRESS and makes Scottish Widows Platform one of the most ‘connected’ investment platforms available for Bulk Valuations[1].

Scottish Widows and Origo are working closely with CRM partners to deliver further platform integrations in the Bulk Transaction History and Account Opening space. Scottish Widows has significant investment plans in place for its platform. These latest data integrations, with a firm commitment to add more back-office connectivity, form part of an ambitious platform development roadmap.

Jackie Leiper, MD of Pensions, Share Dealing and Distribution at Scottish Widows and CEO, Embark Group, commented: “I’m delighted with the progress we have made in delivering these adviser CRM integrations, which will save advisers’ time, reduce their costs and strengthen their ability to deliver good client outcomes under the Consumer Duty. This is a key milestone and an important proof point for advisers that demonstrates our resolve to deliver on our stated ambition: to be the ’easiest platform on which to do business’.”

Anthony Rafferty, CEO, Origo, said: “Origo Integration Hub offers vital connections for the industry that are sustainable and robust. This partnership with the Scottish Widows Platform on CRM integrations, will allow advisers to provide their clients with real-time data via efficient workflows that avoid the need for rekeying between systems. We’re looking forward to working closely with Scottish Widows on further integrations to help build on the platform connectivity already within the Scottish Widows proposition.”