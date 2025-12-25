Season’s Greetings from the Editorial Team at IFA Magazine

As Christmas Day arrives, the whole team here at IFA Magazine wanted to take a moment, between mince pies, family catch-ups and the inevitable debate over when it’s acceptable to open the Quality Street (other sweet treats are available of course!) to wish every one of our readers and your families a very happy Christmas.

On behalf of all of us here at IFA Magazine, I’m here to say a BIG thank you for spending time with us this year. In a world of constant market moves, regulatory updates, fiscal forecasts and client demands, we know how precious your time is. The fact that you choose to read, listen and engage with us and the content we run every day here on IFA Magazine, means a great deal.

Unwrapping some much needed festive downtime

We hope today offers a rare chance for you to properly switch off. No inbox alerts, no compliance deadlines, no urgent “have you seen this?” messages, just a little breathing space away from the busy business of advice.

The past year has once again reminded us just how resilient, thoughtful and professional the adviser community is. It’s a privilege for us to tell your stories, share your insights and bring you commentary that helps make sense of this ever-changing, but fascinating, landscape.

Out of office, into the pudding

So, wherever you are reading this, from the sofa, the in-laws’ spare room or just quietly trying to avoid kitchen chores at home, we wish you a restful Christmas and a joyful time with those who matter most.

Thank you again for being with us in 2025. We look forward to continuing the conversation in the New Year.

Warmest festive wishes,

The IFA Magazine Team 🎄